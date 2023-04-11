Recently, there has been a rumor about the novel “Long Moon Jinming” circulating on the Internet: Did Tantai Jin really eat the heroine Ye Xiwu?

According to the news from readers of the novel, the villain Tantai Jin once wanted to eat the heroine Ye Xiwu, but was stopped in the end. This plot has aroused heated discussions among everyone. Some people think that Tantai Jin is abnormal, while others think that this is the setting of the plot of the novel.

The author of the novel did not respond to this heated discussion. However, the author has conducted in-depth research on this by analyzing the plot of the novel and collecting comments from many netizens.

Judging from the plot of the novel, Tantai Jin is an extremely perverted character. In order to achieve his own goals, he will do anything by any means, even creating corpse demons to slaughter the common people. Therefore, it is also possible that he really wants to eat the heroine Ye Xiwu.

A netizen who claimed to be a fan of the novel commented: “I think Tantai Jin is really perverted, his behavior is incomprehensible. If he really wants to eat the heroine, then he is even more terrifying.”

However, some netizens think that this is just the setting of the plot of the novel, so there is no need to get too entangled. A netizen who claimed to be a fan of novels said: “Novels are fictional stories, so there is no need to take the plot too seriously. We should pay more attention to the core values ​​that the novels convey.”

Based on a comprehensive analysis, whether Tantai Jin wanted to eat the heroine Ye Xiwu really appeared in the novel “Changyue Jinming” is still unknown, but no matter what the truth is, it cannot cover up Tantai Jin’s perverted behavior fact. At the same time, it also reminds readers to maintain certain rational thinking when reading novels.

[Comments from Netizens]1. @爱吃大鱼的喵: Although Tantai Jin is very perverted, he is also a bullied person, very pitiful. 2. @太阳西下的酒消: The plot of the novel is fictitious, so don’t get too entangled in a single detail. 3. @梦里花开半夏: This kind of behavior is too abnormal, we should condemn this kind of behavior, and remind ourselves to maintain rational thinking in life.

