Hasbro held the “Transformers Battle of the Legends Year-End Ceremony” and officially announced the strategic cooperation between Transformers and LINE FRIENDS_TOM NEWS

On May 7, the “Transformers: Battle of Legends-Year-End Ceremony” sponsored by the global brand entertainment leader Hasbro’s brand Transformers (Transformers) was successfully held at the “More than Space” (formerly Xintian’an Hall) in Shanghai’s Bund. held.Transformers fans from all over the country came together to experience the immersive new experience of “far beyond what you see”.





In the new consumption era, IP co-branding is bursting with vitality, and it has become a new trend for brands to break new circles and enhance interactive experience and consumption stickiness.At the event, Hasbro shared the strategic cooperation plan between its evergreen brand Transformers and LINE FRIENDS. In the future, the two parties will carry out all-round and in-depth cooperation in the Asian market covering content, social networking, retail, and products, and jointly develop IP formats. The new way of playing provides partners with more diversified market opportunities that are easier to break through.

The new content and new gameplay of Sai Xing Carnival bring a new experience of “far beyond what you have seen”

On the afternoon of May 7, the “More than Space” in Shanghai’s Bund Yuan temporarily became a new position for Transformers robots to station on the earth.

A variety of blockbuster events such as the battle of the handed down battle and the star talk show continued to increase the enthusiasm of the fans on the scene. The interesting interactions and wonderful performances of the two super popular characters, Optimus Prime and Megatron, heated up the atmosphere and made the fans more excited. Enjoy surprises beyond the original plot. Subsequently, the person in charge of the Transformers brand introduced a series of future events of Transformers from the content, product, social and other sections.

At the event site, Hasbro shared with fans the trailer of the big Transformers movie “Transformers: The Rise of the Hero Warriors”, the heavyweight new Transformers products in 2023, and a wide variety of authorized products… All kinds of new actions will Fans have high expectations.

And the sudden appearance of an unexpected mysterious guest directly set off the climax of the whole event. Under a beam of dazzling light, a life-sized Brown Bear doll suddenly appeared. With the sound of exclusive music, the cute Brown Bear walked slowly towards the stage with happy steps, waving his hands while enthusiastically interacting with the audience, causing bursts of excitement on the scene. cheer.





The arrival of the brown bear injected new vitality into the event, aroused the audience’s curiosity about the cooperation plan of the two popular IPs, and brought more exciting news for the new journey of Transformers in the future.

The strong alliance “Cool Meng” collides to expand the brand boundaries of both parties

It is not surprising that Hasbro and LINE FRIENDS two leading companies in the industry have reached a cooperation. Based on the perfect fit of brand values, relying on the world-renowned content creation strength of both parties and the demand insight of the Chinese market for many years, Hasbro’s brand Transformers The joint project with LINE FRIENDS will help to continuously enrich the cultural connotation and unique charm of the dual brands. The combination of popular characters from both parties will properly enhance the synergy effect and play a complementary role in categories.





As an important achievement of Hasbro and LINE FRIENDS content assets, the “classic and cool” Transformers collided with the “cute and cute” LINE FRIENDS, presenting a refreshing and unique style, bringing fans of both sides an eye-catching experience. Surprise experience. It not only reflects the unique charm of both brands, but also demonstrates the strong strength of Hasbro and LINE FRIENDS in character design and storytelling.At the same time, as a top-level joint cooperation in the global licensing industry, it also completes two-way empowerment by constantly breaking through its own boundaries, providing more possibilities for realizing the “breaking circle” effect of 1+1>2.

Based on content co-construction, in the future, the two parties will complement each other’s superior categories and carry out all-round and in-depth cooperation in the Asian market.Especially for the Chinese market, Hasbro will collaborate with LINE FRIENDS to deeply understand the needs and preferences of Chinese consumers, create a variety of social scene experiences through innovative localized high-quality content, link online and offline retail models, and launch more pressing Co-branded products with a consumer orientation, and create an iterative, participatory, and surprising dialogue with Chinese fans. At the same time, join hands with excellent authorized partners to explore new trends and new ways of developing the IP industry under the new consumption situation.

About Transformers

transformers brandyesA global franchise with millions of fans worldwide. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons has appeared in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys and digital media, giving fans of all ages a “far more than meets the eye” experience.

The brand’s enduring legacy is fueled by a wealth of stories and characters: heroic Autobots dedicated to protecting all life, and villainous Decepticons with delusions of cosmic conquest. The Transformers brand is a franchise project of Hasbro.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global leader in branded entertainment dedicated to delighting and connecting generations of fans through amazing storytelling and delightful play experiences. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences to audiences around the world through games, consumer products and entertainment experiences. Its iconic brands include Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro Games, Nerf Heat, Transformers, Play-Doh and Little Peppa Pig, as well as major partner brands.

Hasbro aims to create joy and belonging for everyone in the world by focusing on making every game, developing every toy, and telling every story well. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been continuously named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World‘s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, and one of America’s 50 Most Ethical Companies by the Civic 50 One of the most socially conscious companies.

© 2023 The Hasbro Company All Rights Reserved.

About LINE FRIENDS

The international creative studio LINE FRIENDS originally originated from the cartoon stickers created for the mobile chat app “LINE” used by more than 200 million users around the world. It officially became an independent company in January 2015. A global leader in the creative and cultural industry whose renewal rate is at the forefront of the industry.

The brand has a rich IP line, BROWN & FRIENDS, BT21, ROY6, WDZY, TRUZ, etc., and is committed to becoming a “long-term cute friend” of Chinese fans by creating diversified IP content experiences that keep pace with the times, and creating a bond of love together , Create surprises, create happiness.

LINE FRIENDS actively joins hands with partners from other worlds to cooperate with Sunac, and jointly explore diversified new ways of playing, new models, and new changes in the IP industry. At the level of “immersive offline experience format”, the brand has successively cooperated with brands such as M+ Xingfuli, Huaihai Group, and Yelin Garden Camp in Shanghai’s trendy street area to launch street scene marketing and LOHAS experiential marketing, and cooperate with popular Chinese city landmarks every year Sunac’s “SALLY DAY City Landmark Tour” penetrates the multiple travel contacts of local consumers’ lives.

At the level of “IP + innovative business model”, the brand cooperates with Weibo, iQiyi, Naiva Family, Hasbro and other brands’ popular IPs to explore the possibility of dual IP linkage and renewal, and even links Douyin, B612, Alipay And other Internet platforms to create entertainment IP + online interactive products. In addition, LINE FRIENDS will launch its new creative interactive brand COLLER in 2023, adhering to the green concept of sustainable development to explore the “IP + new retail” business model.

On the level of “digital development of virtual-real interaction”, LINE FRIENDS welcomes the wave of the web3.0 era, and incubates the virtual IP “Little Red Book fashion blogger CHOCO Qiu Ke” in the Chinese market; cooperates with Tencent Magic Core to launch NFT digital collections; and VeeR co-creates a VR flash-mob space; joins hands with digital artist Gao Yuan to create creative naked-eye 3D videos, truly bringing the virtual-real interaction to the linkage between business and content.

In terms of “quality creative content assets”, LINE FRIENDS not only established the China Pan-Entertainment Division in 2022, but also leveraged its advantages in content creation to join hands with leading brands such as The Pinkfong Company, Kuaikan APP, Glory of Kings, and Naiva Family Explore the possibility of changing in multi-dimensional content forms such as animation dramas, comics, games, singles and MVs.

On the level of “subdivided circle-level touchpoint customization”, LINE FRIENDS continues to expand multi-dimensional business forms around major interest gathering points such as mother and baby, camping, pets, environmental protection, and music, creating targeted and resonant marketing .

Today, LINE FRIENDS operates 15 online sales platforms around the world (as of February 2023). In the future, in addition to the traditional IP peripheral retail business, the brand will also comprehensively promote digital strategic transformation and layout, presenting more surprises to consumers .



252