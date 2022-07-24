The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, received a small intelligence update during San Diego Comic-Con. Hasbro unveiled a batch of Star Wars toys at Comic-Con, including Carl Kestis and two very familiar robot toys. And the time between the two works has carved marks on the face of young Carl, who is beginning to grow a beard.

While Carl’s face is clean in the first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, in the plastic toy, Carl can be seen with some stubble and a gun. Carl can be seen equipped with a blue lightsaber and simple blaster. Of course his good buddy BD-1 is also by his side.

In addition to Carl, Hasbro also announced two toys: the B1 battle robot and the KX security robot:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released in 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms.