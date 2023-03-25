Home Entertainment Hatesphere – Hatred Reborn
Entertainment

Hatesphere – Hatred Reborn

by admin
Hatesphere – Hatred Reborn

(c) Julia Nikiforova – JN Lightning Photography

Calm, order and regularity? want of it Hatesphere don’t know anything and so there is once again a serious cut in the line-up. This concerns the position on the microphone, because in 2020 Esben Elnegaard Kjær Hansen left after ten years to devote himself to other projects. His position is now held by Mathias Uldall, who brings in some core elemental force without throwing a well-functioning formula overboard. „Hatred Reborn“ shows the Danes in their usual impressive form.

Instead, the Danes plow wilder than ever when, after an extended intro, the title song enters the ring and immediately increases the number of beats. Rough primal violence, death thrash sounds, the occasional groove and an angry frontman screaming his heart out set the tone – and “Hatred Reborn” couldn’t be a more appropriate title. The slightly heavier second half is just right. In the following “Cutthroat”, which Hatesphere serves up in its purest form, the fist goes up. Of course, the Danes still groove like hell, although the occasional melodic moment is good. Some friendlier shouts and screams are also fun.

Hatesphere show their best form this time in long format. Of course it takes quite a while until, for example, “The Truest Form Of Pain” gets going, but the acoustic intro could hardly fit better. Ass hits bucket when the martial bastard soars, skilfully accompanied by subliminal infernal melodies and rounded off by a mighty solo. “918” unpacks the thrash groove in the best Machine Head manner and shines with pure malice. If that’s too good, “Spitting Teeth” finally does exactly what the title suggests and immediately goes into overdrive. The budgetary sluggishness in the middle entertains.

See also  Vatican, the line on teachers in Catholic schools: "If they do not respect the Church, they can be fired"

All in all, Hatesphere present themselves a bit more metallic on their new record, but otherwise do without big surprises. Sure, the Danes now know how things work and stir the cauldrons with growing enthusiasm. “Hatred Reborn” relies on proven ingredients, a lot of pressure and the best raw entertainment. Uldall does a good job and joins the ranks of strong vocalists, the overall musical suit is also right. Hatesphere stay Hatesphere stay Hatesphere – sometimes it can be so simple.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/24/2023
Available via: Scarlet Records / Audioglobe (SPV)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hatesphere666

Tags: groove metal, hardcore punk, hatesphere, hatred reborn, melodic death metal, review, thrash metal

Category: Magazin, Reviews

You may also like

Perfect unlearning: Miriam Adefris – mica

WARBRINGER – unveil ‘Unraveling’ music video and kick...

Autumn Tears – Guardian of the Pale –...

Andrea Mayer (State Secretary/BMKÖS): Clear commitment by the...

Spektral Quartet, Julia Holter & Alex Temple –...

PYRAMAZE – Announce new album “Bloodlines” & release...

The electric car between fake news and confused...

Park Jimin’s “Like Crazy” No. 1 on iTunes...

August Burns Red – Death Below

Winner of the “Five One Project” award, double...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy