HAUNT

Golden Arm

(Heavy Metal)

Label: Iron Grip Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 05.05.2023

Golden Arm is a new beginning for the leather-clad metallers

Engine noise, screeching tires and a riff that eats into your brain like wheels into damp earth. This is how the eighth album “Golden Arm” by the Californian metal institution HAUNT begins. It’s actually the ninth album if you count “Unplugged Vol. 1” from 2021. How the own label with “Golden Arm” only has seven albums is a mystery to me… Nevertheless, the output of the band, which was founded in 2017 as a solo project by Trevor William Church, is remarkable.

It goes without saying that all that glitters is not always gold. With “Golden Arm” Church showed a golden touch again. The numbers are short but very crisp, which is reflected in the short playing time of just over 27 minutes, but not in the entertainment value. Riffer, faster and harder Heavy Metal is delivered here and the eight songs show why HAUNT have become the figurehead of the New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal in such a short time.

The opener “Hit And Run” sets the tone and although the tracks that follow slow down a bit, they have everything you need to shake your hair out. The songs “Fight The Good Fight”, “Save Yourself”, or the last track “The Horses Mouth” also promise a good pull in the neck muscle.

Unfortunately, I find Church’s voice a bit monotonous in the long run and the guitar riffs are often the same. This is probably due to the fact that HAUNT, as mentioned above, is a solo project (Church plays and sings everything alone) and can only come up with four musicians live.

Nevertheless, it’s enough for almost half an hour to shave off and if that’s not enough for you, you can go back to the other albums or just press repeat!

Tracklist „Golden Arm“:

1. Hit And Run

2. Golden Arm

3. Piece By Piece

4. Chimera

5. Fight The Good Fight

6. Save Yourself

7. Vacant Spaces

8. The Horses Mouth

Total playing time: 27:26

Band-Links:

