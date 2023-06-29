“Haunted House” releases posters, mansion vacation becomes frightened | Haunted House_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Haunted House”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 30th, according to foreign media reports, Disney’s new fantasy film “Haunted House” released a poster, announcing the opening of pre-sale in North America, and it will be released on July 28th. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, the story follows a family who move into a mansion that turns out to be haunted, filled with spooks, ghouls and supernatural horrors…

Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder stars, and Justin Simeon (Dear White People, Twisted Hair) directs from a screenplay by Cady Dippold (The Expendables, Hardcore).

In July 2010, Walt Disney Pictures announced that it was developing a reboot film adaptation of Mansion, to be written and produced by Guillermo del Toro. In June 2011, Disney World Fantasy engineer Jason Suriel was hired as a creative consultant on the film. In August 2012, del Toro submitted the final draft of the script to Disney, and the film was expected to be rated PG-13 (Special Mentoring). In July 2013, del Toro announced that he would not be directing the film, and would only serve as a co-writer and producer. In April 2015, Ryan Gosling was in early talks to star in the film, and D.V. DeVincent was hired to rewrite the script. In September 2016, Brigham Taylor was hired as a producer.

In August 2020, Disney hired Katie Thibault to write a new script, believing del Toro’s script would intimidate younger audiences. Lynn and Jonathan Eric were hired as producers. In April 2021, Justin Simeon was in early talks to direct the film. In July 2021, Simeon confirmed to direct.

In July 2021, Tiffany Haddash and Keith Steinfeld are in talks to star in a movie. September 2021, featuring Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson. October 2021, featuring Danny DeVito. In July 2022, it was revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto were in the cast. Disney announced Winona Ryder, Dan Levi and Hassan Minhaj at the 2022 D23 Expo. Principal photography will take place in New Orleans and Atlanta from October 2021 to February 2022.

