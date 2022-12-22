original title:

Have a chat｜Tian Xiwei: I’ve done everything I can, with all my heart

Chinanews.com, Beijing, December 21st (Liu Yue) Looking at the smoke between the mountains and rivers at night, there is a lamp in the wind, snow and severe cold. This winter, a warm and warm ancient costume light love drama dominates the small screen. It is “Daily Life”, which is called “electronic mustard” by the audience.

“Qing Qing Daily” contains the healing tone of three meals and four seasons of family joy. The plot is novel and anti-routine, and it portrays the mutual help and mutual help of female characters. Enter the public eye.

What’s interesting is that the core of “Qingqing’s Daily” becoming a hit is “four or two thousand catties”, and Tian Xiwei’s performance methodology and performance planning are also quite simple and comfortable-embracing sincerity, keeping heart, and doing things from the heart.

Embrace sincerity

Natural deduction, can not show traces

In the world view of “Qing Qing Daily”, the world is divided into nine rivers, each with different customs and customs. Due to the agreement of the Jiuchuan Alliance, the heroine Li Wei went to Xinchuan to participate in the selection of the young master’s wife, and later met the sixth young master Yin Zheng by accident. They married first and then fell in love.

In the early stage of the plot, Li Wei took care of most of the jokes: the donkey kicked halfway, and she had an idea to hang up the cake to lure the donkey away; when she first entered the palace, she ran to the dining room to steal food and was caught on the spot; Not long after they got married, she misunderstood that her husband was about to pass away, so she wrote to her family and counted the days until she became a widow… Just like this classic line, “Li Wei, the little girl from Jichuan, doesn’t know much about six arts and four books, and a needleworker. There is a lot of experience in learning from the experience”, a witty, lively, daring, reckless and cute foodie image comes to life on the paper.

At first glance, this is a typical Xiaoyan “sweet girl” character design, just like Tian Xiwei’s impression when she first got the script, “I think Li Wei is an optimistic, simple girl with strong self-healing ability. Li Wei There are still many similarities with myself, and the attitudes towards feelings, friends, and life are very similar.”

What impressed Tian Xiwei the most was the opening scene of the restaurant jointly run by the Xinchuan sisters. Under the long shot of succession and transition, the audience can feel the lively fireworks in the world through Li Wei’s perspective, “The scene that impressed me the most was the scene of the opening of the restaurant. Both the plot and the picture in the play are very contagious. , The pure and beautiful power of the girls together moved me very much.”

“Sweet Girl” is not easy to act, adding one point to contrived, minus one point to lackluster. Fortunately, the similar good qualities made Tian Xiwei and Li Wei have a subtle soul resonance. Therefore, she did not make any special preparations in shaping the characters, but adhered to the principle of “natural carving”.

Take Li Wei’s delicate and cute running posture in the play as an example. Netizens commented on this posture as “a girl running at the textbook level”. Tian Xiwei said with a smile, “The posture of ‘Girl Running’ is not deliberately designed, it is natural. In fact, there is no To design something deliberately in order to grasp the scale, just use your heart.”

Read the character’s background, understand the character’s behavior, experience the character’s emotions, Tian Xiwei’s handling method does not show any traces, so that Li Wei’s natural sweetness and sweetness are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. After all, there are thousands of sweet girls, sweet but not greasy is king.

stay attentive

The performance is layered and the characters are attractive

In the current market, “Sweet Girl” characters have entered the mass production stage, so why does “Li Wei” stand out?

Because a character that is sweet from the beginning to the end is bound to lose its charm, the most touching moment of a character is the moment when the label is smashed.

Li Wei is a “sweet girl”, but her sweetness is not static, but can bring a complex and layered taste experience to the audience. From the ignorance and recklessness in the early stage to the maturity and tenacity in the later stage, designing new farm tools for Mochuan, proposing the reform of Neiyuan Shutang, and participating in restaurant management, the arc of the characters is gradually completed under the interpretation of the actors.

“Li Wei” has a complete growth line, and this integrity endows the character with a moving brilliance. As the actor, Tian Xiwei is also aware of the changes, “After acting, you will find that Li Wei is a very powerful character. She infects everyone around her with her pure and kind energy. The details in the play can also be seen Li Wei’s growth, her tone of voice, way of speaking, posture, and voice are all different.”

For actors with self-seeking, even in the shaping of the same role, there is no such thing as “one trick is eaten all over the world“. How to control one’s own vocal shape to reflect the state of the character in different periods is a compulsory course for actors, and Tian Xiwei undoubtedly handed in a good report card in “Daily Life”. Especially in the crying scene where Li Wei knelt down to beg the imperial doctor for her friend Hao Jia, the extremely layered performance touched the hearts of the audience, and this highlight segment actually came from the actor’s on-the-spot performance.

“That scene took two shots. The content was that I begged the doctor to save Hao Jia’s sister. Before the filming started, I discussed with the director that I might not follow the script completely. When I get emotional, I can only watch the performance.” Tian Xiwei thanked the director for giving her enough performance space, “So the state presented, including kneeling to the imperial doctor, is an immediate instinctive reaction.”

“Li Wei was not so stable in the early stage, and I will handle some details in pieces.” Tian Xiwei shared her performance methodology, “After she gradually matured in the later stage, her tone, posture, and changes in her eyes will be handled more calmly. For example, later When the third young master made trouble in the restaurant, her eyes changed, she wanted to protect the interests of the sisters, and wanted to face it with a tougher attitude.”

Do things from the heart

There is no limit to the role, there will be more diversity in the future

The significance of “Daily Life” to Tian Xiwei is undoubtedly huge. During the broadcast period, she gained 450,000 Weibo fans in seven days, and opened up the audience circle with this drama, and officially joined the “95 Flowers” team.

“It may suddenly feel that more people are discussing and paying attention to me,” Tian Xiwei said frankly, “Whether it is in terms of career help or psychological growth, ‘Li Wei’ means a lot to me.”

When asked “what is your greatest core competitiveness”, Tian Xiwei laughed heartily, “It’s so profound, so sharp, and I really want to answer the questions I throw at you. The biggest core competitiveness should be ‘I can do it all’, In the shaping of different roles.”

Someone once said that “Li Wei” can be popular, and half of the military medal lies in Tian Xiwei’s face. An actor’s personal appearance and role setting have always complemented each other, but it is easy to fall into the dilemma of a fixed play. Facing the label of “sweet girl”, Tian Xiwei also had such troubles, “I have always wanted to try different types of roles, and I have been working hard. The roles I played from my debut to now are not single.”

But after a short period of trouble, she found the right direction to move forward, “Sometimes I may feel uncomfortable, but later I think this is also the audience’s love and recognition for me. I hope that through more works, we can let everyone see different things. The same actor Tian Xiwei.”

Tian Xiwei is good at unraveling the tangled and messy threads with simple methods:

She admitted that she has career anxiety, “because she wants to improve”;

She is not worried that she will fall into the comfort zone, “I am what the role is like”;

She is grateful for every invitation, “The production team is willing to give me this role, which is their recognition of me.”

After “Daily Life of Qingqing” was broadcast, the external comment that impressed Tian Xiwei the most was “Oda’s acting is good”. The affirmation of the audience is the driving force for her to move forward, and it is also the nourishment for her to continue to cultivate her career as an actor. “Thank you for your compliments. I will strive for more opportunities through my own efforts, so that everyone can see more possibilities for Tian Xiwei.”

“I hope that in the future, I can bring more diverse roles and be a really good actor.”