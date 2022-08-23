Have you joined the archaeological army in the entertainment industry? How handsome was Zheng Jun when he was young? Was Du Dewei very popular back then?

The third season of Mango TV’s “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves” has just finished, and the second season of “Brother Who Overcomes Toughness” is almost seamless.

Like “Sister Lang”, as soon as the list of “Brother Phi” was announced, many people’s “DNA moved”. The first episode of the program was broadcast last Saturday. Although it did not explode a bunch of “Wang Xinling boys” like “Sister Lang”, it still caused a lot of topics.

Zheng Jun, who was caught by his wife on the show, what’s the background? Putting a mask on and laying down can be a hot search? Was Du Dewei very popular back then? Why allow Jacky Cheung and Tony Leung to send a video to “call” him? Wilber Pan loses weight, why are so many people paying attention? And the brothers Wu Zhuoxi and Lin Feng, what stories do they have? Why would someone knock their “CP”?

Let’s answer with hot search. The Weibo topic #zhengjun was so handsome# had 65 million views, #Du Dewei was so handsome# had more than 80 million views, and #林峰wuzhuoxicue dreamed back to the big Tang Shuanglongzhuan# had more than 80 million views. 100000000.

The photos and videos posted by netizens brought us into an “ancient” entertainment circle——

More than 20 years ago, Zheng Jun with fluttering hair was the top of the music scene and the most iconic rock star of that era;

Du Dewei, 60 years old this year, is a singer of the same era as Jacky Cheung. He can sing and dance well. He can be called “the originator of singing and dancing” in the Chinese music scene;

Both Wu Zhuoxi and Lin Feng were once TVB’s masters, and their starring role in “The Legend of the Double Dragons of the Tang Dynasty” is a memory of many people’s Hong Kong drama era.

And singer Wilber Pan, how fat he was before, how handsome he was back then, because his nickname was “Pan Shuai”…

In the face of time, the entertainment industry and our real life seem to be in two different dimensions. Maybe, your parents sang the songs of the Little Tigers to participate in the campus singing competition, and 30 years later, you watched the member of the Little Tigers Su Youpeng sing their classic song “Love” in “Brother Overcoming Toughness”.

One is the hazy memory that has been covered in dust for a long time, and the other is the current popular variety show, which is a dramatic reunion at this moment. This is thanks to a large number of variety shows, thanks to the increasingly developed network, and our curiosity.

On Weibo, Douyin, Douban, and various music platforms, people are carrying out “entertainment archaeology” everywhere. When “Sound Never Ends” was broadcast, I saw a conversation between two netizens in the message of Ye Qianwen’s song “Love Confidant” – “Do you like to listen to the post-00s?” “Yes, yes, I am .” After the third season of “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”, I stumbled into a video of Cai Zhuoyan and Zhong Xintong, and as a result, I reacquainted the Twins group that debuted 20 years ago…

Variety shows over the years have not only created a large number of new stars, but also many shows that have brought old stars back to the stage. When Du Dewei sang his famous song “Lover” in “Brother Who Overcame Toughness”, someone asked, is this song very famous? Is Cai Xukun’s “Lover” popular?

This may be the so-called “era filter”. The same song title was sung by Daolang, Beyond, and Alan Tam. When you join the “entertainment archaeology” army, the eras overlap on your phone screen, as if they never passed. Zheng Jun once played a couple with Na Ying in the TV series, and Chen Xiaochun once served as a backup dancer for Du Dewei… Are you interested in this kind of “entertainment archaeology”?