Havea, a natural healthcare group, has acquired Bears with Benefits, a German digital native brand specializing in food supplements for women’s well-being and beauty. Building on its success in Germany, Bears with Benefits has expanded its business to Italy and France from 2021 and Switzerland from 2022, reaching around 15 million euros in turnover in 2022.

«This young and agile brand with which we share many values ​​will provide the group with further digital skills – comments Nicolas Brodetsky, CEO of Havea -, as well as the experience in creating a community of 150,000 members, associated with a direct to consumer model».

This operation, the sixth in six years, represents the first with the new shareholding structure of Havea Group, carried out on 11 October 2022 with the entry into the capital by BC Partners and PSP Investments. And it reinforces the company’s strategy to become a European leader in the natural healthcare sector through the organic growth of its brands and the acceleration in acquisitions, after having strengthened its position in Belgium (with ixX pharma) and Italy (with Pasquali Healthcare) where the group recently inaugurated a new headquarters in Milan and strengthened the management of the Italian branch led by CEO Fabio Guffanti with the entry of Davide Gibertini as sales director, Laura Auciello and Alessia Busatti as marketing manager respectively and product manager of the Dermovitamina brand.