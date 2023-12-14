Home » HAVEN x Clarks Originals Weaver: The Ultimate Urban Adventure Shoe
HAVEN and Clarks Originals Team Up for New Co-Branded Shoe

Canadian fashion house HAVEN has joined forces with Clarks Originals to release an exciting new collaboration. The HAVEN x Clarks Originals Weaver joint shoes are the result of this partnership and are now available for purchase.

The new shoe, shot in London, England, brings together elements of urban life and outdoor adventure. Made of Rough Mohawk suede and Culatta leather, the shoes promise a high-quality wearing experience. Additionally, the incorporation of GORE-TEX technology ensures that feet stay dry, making the shoes suitable for various weather conditions.

The shoes also feature a mixed EVA crepe midsole and Vibram 1220 Lug outsole, which greatly improve traction and functionality. Available in black and white colors, the HAVEN x Clarks Originals co-branded shoes are sure to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Those interested in purchasing the new collaboration can do so on HAVEN’s official website. The shoes are priced at NT$7,124, offering a stylish and functional option for footwear enthusiasts.

For those looking to make a fashion statement while maintaining functionality and quality, the HAVEN x Clarks Originals Weaver joint shoes are the perfect choice.

