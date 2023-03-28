Home Entertainment Having a drink thrown at him, Morgan Wallen kicked the audience out of the show
Having a drink thrown at him, Morgan Wallen kicked the audience out of the show

Having a drink thrown at him, Morgan Wallen kicked the audience out of the show

Morgan Wallen expressed displeasure and demanded that an audience member be kicked out of her show for throwing drinks on stage.

At a music night in Melbourne, Morgan Wallen has just encountered a situation that makes him uncomfortable. Specifically, while passionately performing the song “Everything I Love” from the new album “One Thing at a Time”, the country music star was suddenly thrown at her by an audience below the stage. . Fortunately, there were no serious collisions, but liquid was splattered everywhere. In a video that went viral on social media, fans captured the moment the male singer looked at where the drinks were thrown with exasperation. Although uncomfortable, he still temporarily put it aside to complete the performance.

In another video when the music has stopped, it seems that Morgan Wallen can no longer keep his composure. The male artist stared down at the crowd, pointed and shouted loudly asking the organizers to remove the unconscious audience from his concert:Let’s chase them out. One of you has to take responsibility or I’ll kick the whole group out. One should stand up and admit that he did this“. Later, rep Morgan Wallen confirmed that a cup of liquid was thrown onto the stage and the person who threw it was forced to leave the event venue.

@chloedonovan Who threw there drink at this gorgeous man#morganwallen#kickedout#angry ♬ original sound – ChloeDonovan

Video of Morgan Wallen being thrown by the audience while performing.

On the other hand, Morgan Wallen is actively bringing the third studio album “One Thing at a Time” to a large audience through many concerts. The project released on March 3 excellently debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and maintained this performance for the third consecutive week. Besides, the lead single “Last Night” also helped the singer/songwriter to conquer No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.

