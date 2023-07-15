Hayao Miyazaki’s Latest Film “Kimi たちはどう生きるか” Surpasses Box Office Expectations

Hayao Miyazaki’s latest animated film, “Kimi たちはどう生きるか” (What kind of life do you want to live), was released in Japan yesterday to much anticipation. What made this film particularly intriguing was the absence of any publicity or marketing efforts, apart from a public poster. As fans eagerly awaited the box office results, it was revealed earlier today that the movie had a tremendous first-day performance, grossing ¥465 million in the Japanese box office.

The fact that this achievement was attained without any publicity highlights the immense charm and popularity of Hayao Miyazaki. With the film’s release, the veil of mystery surrounding it has finally been lifted. One of the notable aspects is the theme song, “Globe,” performed by Kenshi Yonezu. Yonezu expressed his admiration for Miyazaki and shared that receiving the invitation to contribute to the film was a profoundly enriching experience for him. He has been a fan of Miyazaki’s work for around four years.

The story is set in Japan during the war, centering around a teenager who tragically loses his mother in a fire. The protagonist then embarks on a journey to his mother’s hometown, revealing a narrative inspired by the 1937 novel of the same title by novelist Yoshino Gensaburo. The voice cast boasts an impressive lineup, including Yamatoki Satoshi, Kimura Takuya, Suda Masaki, Shibasaki Yuki, Kimura Yoshino, Takeshita Keiko, and others.

Unfortunately, there is currently no information available regarding an international release for this film. Interested viewers around the world will have to patiently await any updates or announcements concerning global distribution.

The box office success of “Kimi たちはどう生きるか” proves once again the enduring popularity and talent of Hayao Miyazaki, captivating audiences with his distinctive storytelling and mesmerizing animation. Fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to experience this latest creation from the masterful Japanese filmmaker.