HBO Max’s latest DC hero series “Green Lantern” began preparations for production in 2019. It was originally planned to introduce a number of Green Lantern stories. Now it is reported that the series will be re-produced and focus on DC’s first African-American hero – John Stewart. According to the latest report from The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s showrunner and screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith has quit, and he has written as many as eight episodes of the script, focusing on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott’s two well-known Green Lantern, previously more It has been confirmed that Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine will play the roles.

Grahame-Smith officially signed on a year after the project was announced, but opted out after facing reform changes from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Discovery and others. Now, the revamped production will refocus on another popular character, John Stewart, who first appeared in the 1970s and is modeled after the well-known African-American actor Sidney Poitier. The change in the direction of the series is not dissatisfaction with Grahame-Smith’s script, but David Zaslav’s focus on adjusting the budget planning of the company’s projects after taking over as Warner Bros. Discovery. The original budget for the play will reach $120 million, which will be The most expensive show ever produced by DC will be the biggest project under HBO Max without any surprises. Producer Greg Berlanti once said when the show was announced: “This will be the biggest DC show ever made.”

