Naughty Dog’s video game adaptation of the same name “The Last of Us” has now officially launched two episodes. The ratings have repeatedly achieved good results. The first episode successfully attracted as many as 22 million viewers and became a hot topic in the global community. Recently, it was officially announced that it will be renewed for a second season. Neil Druckmann, program executive producer and co-president of Naughty Dog, personally shared the good news today, and confirmed that the second season will adapt the original video game “The Last of Us: Part 2”, continuing the first season’s loyalty to the original The creative tone of the adaptation, and together with another executive producer, Craig Mazin, thanked the fans for their support.

It is understood that the ratings of the second episode of “The Last of Us” increased by 22% compared with the first episode, which is the largest increase among HBO original programs in the past, and the evaluation of the show on Rotten Tomatoes is still close to the full score of 97%. Freshness .