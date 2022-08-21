He Hongshen’s second wife, Lan Qiongying, passed away for two or three months, but she thought there was no suitable date, so she has not been officially buried yet. Big giants like the Stanley Ho family take this kind of thing seriously. After Stanley Ho passed away, he also waited to be buried.
Lan Qiongying and Stanley Ho have a total of 5 children, including four daughters and one son. But I don’t know why the marriage of these four daughters born by He Hongshen and Lan Qiongying seems to be cursed. He Chaoqiong He Chaofeng divorced, He Chaojian never married, and He Chaoyi married but did not have children.
He Chaoqiong is the most concerned one of He Hongshen’s children, and her ability is also the strongest. She is now the second generation of the He Hongshen family. He Chaoqiong liked Chen Baiqiang when he was young, and once had a touching relationship with Chen Baiqiang, but unfortunately the two did not come to the end. Later, Chen Baiqiang died unexpectedly, which became a huge regret.
He Chaoqiong did not get together with Chen Baiqiang, so she later married Xu Jinheng. He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng were together for 9 years, and then they separated due to emotional problems. After 8 years of separation, the two officially divorced. He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng did not have children together.
After He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng separated, they used to be with Yang Shoucheng’s son Yang Qilong, but because of He Hongshen’s objection, the two did not get together. After He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng divorced in 2008, they are still single. Now that she is going around, He Chaoqiong is 60 years old. Her current life focus is on work, and she will definitely not get married when she is old.
He Chaofeng is the second child, and her life has always been smooth and uneventful. He Chaofeng is not as good as He Chaoqiong, but she has worked hard since she was a child. After graduating from college, she helped her father’s company, and then got married and had children. He Chaofeng’s ex-husband He Zhijian is also the second generation of a wealthy family. Ho Chi Kin’s father is a well-known horse owner in Hong Kong.
He Chaofeng and He Zhijian gave birth to two daughters. After getting married, He Zhijian also helped his father-in-law Stanley Ho’s work, but the strange thing is that a few years ago, the two suddenly divorced in secret. Later, it was reported that He Zhijian had other women outside. He Chaofeng is also single now. She is only two years younger than He Chaoqiong. Now she is the chairman of SJM, and it is estimated that she will not marry again.
The third child, He Chaojia, is the most neglected one. She has been very low-key since she was a child, and has been working steadily since graduation. He Chaojia is the one with the highest education in the Erfang Girls’ High School, and she has obtained a doctorate degree. He Chaojia has never been married and has not given birth. He Chaojia didn’t even have an emotional scandal.
He Chaojia’s appearance is also relatively ordinary, and his body is more frisbee. He Chaoxiong in the big room has some similarities in personality and appearance. After graduation, He Chaojia also helped He Hongshen’s company. Now she is also the executive director of SJM and Xinde, and a good helper for He Chaoqiong and He Chaofeng. Why is He Chaojia not married or married? She is very low-key and rarely appears in the media.
He Chaoyi is the most showy of the four sisters. Now in her 40s, she often dresses up very avant-garde, and she often attracts attention because of her shocking looks. He Chaoyi has not liked reading or doing business since she was young, so she likes to enter the entertainment industry.
After He Chaoyi grew up, with the help of his sister He Chaoqiong, he also successfully entered the entertainment industry. He Hongshen is also very tolerant of the rebellious He Chaoyi, and even he loves He Chaoyi very much. He Hongshen once said that the child he loves most is He Chaoyi, because He Chaoyi is the most similar to himself.
He Chaoyi has also made a lot of efforts for the dream of the entertainment industry. In the development of the Hong Kong entertainment industry, people will not give you face because of who you are. He Chaoyi was always playing tricks in the entertainment circle at first. After running for many years, He Chaoyi got some supporting roles. Later, He Chaoyi won the Golden Horse Award and the Best Supporting Actress of the Academy Award for supporting roles. Although He Chaoyi has never played the leading role, she is also outstanding in the supporting roles.
He Chaoyi’s acting is still very good. In recent years, He Chaoyi has moved to the music world again, but her singing level is not as good as her acting. He Chaoyi married Hong Kong artist Chen Zicong in 2003. When Chen Zicong was young, he was in the same group with Wu Yanzu. He looked tall and handsome, and he was full of tendons.
When the two got married in 2003, He Hongshen also prepared a romantic and luxurious wedding for them. At the wedding, He Hongshen also joked with Chen Zicong that after marriage, three obedience and four virtues are required. He Chaoyi and Chen Zicong have a very good relationship, but the two seem to have agreed to only get married and not have children, so they have no children so far. I guess they don’t even plan to have children.
Chen Zicong became seriously ill a few years ago, and he has aged a lot. However, He Chaoyi still perseveres. In fact, the wedding of the four He Chaoqiong sisters was not smooth, which had a lot to do with their wealthy family background, which also affected their values. For example, He Chaoyi is infertile. There are some problems with this outlook on life. Such values do not appear in ordinary families.
Maybe because they have seen a lot of things since they were young, they have become numb to getting married and having children. In the entire second room, only the youngest son, He Youlong, is relatively normal. He Youlong and his wife Luo Xiuyin have been married for many years, and they have always had a very good relationship, and they also gave birth to a lovely daughter.
But as the only child of the second room, everyone hoped that he could have more children, but Luo Xiuyin was in poor health and could not bear more children. He Youlong can see it clearly, he doesn't bother about this matter, the relationship between the husband and wife is still very good. In fact, seeing the experiences of Lan Qiongying's children, you will understand that it is really hard to read scriptures in every family, so no one needs to envy anyone in life.