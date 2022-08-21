Original title: He Chaoqiong and He Chaofeng are divorced, He Chaojian is not married all his life, He Chaoyi is married but has no children

He Hongshen’s second wife, Lan Qiongying, passed away for two or three months, but she thought there was no suitable date, so she has not been officially buried yet. Big giants like the Stanley Ho family take this kind of thing seriously. After Stanley Ho passed away, he also waited to be buried.

Lan Qiongying and Stanley Ho have a total of 5 children, including four daughters and one son. But I don’t know why the marriage of these four daughters born by He Hongshen and Lan Qiongying seems to be cursed. He Chaoqiong He Chaofeng divorced, He Chaojian never married, and He Chaoyi married but did not have children.

He Chaoqiong is the most concerned one of He Hongshen’s children, and her ability is also the strongest. She is now the second generation of the He Hongshen family. He Chaoqiong liked Chen Baiqiang when he was young, and once had a touching relationship with Chen Baiqiang, but unfortunately the two did not come to the end. Later, Chen Baiqiang died unexpectedly, which became a huge regret.

He Chaoqiong did not get together with Chen Baiqiang, so she later married Xu Jinheng. He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng were together for 9 years, and then they separated due to emotional problems. After 8 years of separation, the two officially divorced. He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng did not have children together.

After He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng separated, they used to be with Yang Shoucheng’s son Yang Qilong, but because of He Hongshen’s objection, the two did not get together. After He Chaoqiong and Xu Jinheng divorced in 2008, they are still single. Now that she is going around, He Chaoqiong is 60 years old. Her current life focus is on work, and she will definitely not get married when she is old.

