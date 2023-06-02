Home » “He didn’t notice the horn or the lights”
Another accident was recorded again on the roads of Neuquén. A van collided with a Tren del Valle formation at the railway crossing.

Commissioner Inspector Hector Pérez, coordinator of the Traffic Directorate, reported that the accident happened yesterday around 8:00 p.m., at the crossroads at the access to the airport, on Calle San Martín.

They starred in a Volkswagen Saveiro that went from south to north and the formation that went from Plottier to the center of Neuquén.

“Your driver he apparently did not realize the train was coming. “He did not hear the horn or see the lights of the train,” said Hector Pérez, in statements to LU5.

He indicated that there was only material damage. The driver of the vehicle he was not injured.

Breathalyzer tests were negative in both cases.


