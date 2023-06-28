he died ten minutes after saying yes

Toraze Mae Davis died during their wedding, just minutes after making their union official with Johnnie and saying yes. It happened last week in Nebraska, United States.

The 48-year-old man collapsed at the end of the ceremony. By ambulance he was taken to a hospital, where he finally died.

According to the medical report, he suffered a blood clot. Details are unknown, but clots can cause ischemic stroke and heart attack, among other problems.

“He was married and widowed in a span of 10 minutes. We were in church and it had been a beautiful ceremony,” said Jewel Roberson, a friend of hers’ girlfriend.

Those close to the couple promoted a collection to pay for the burial expenses and to be able to financially support their children. “We really want to emphasize that we want to be able to take care of her and allow her to marry and nurture her children,” said Miller, who runs the initiative.

