He entered an apartment to rob and fell into the void through the lung of the building: he is serious

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from the fourth floor through the lung of a building he had entered to rob. The event occurred last Thursday in the city of Mar del Plata.

The subject was discovered around 11 p.m., in a building on 2200 Güemes Street, when a call to 911 alerted the police to the presence of a man lying in a patio of the building.

Upon arrival, the Buenos Aires police found that the door of an apartment on the fourth floor had been broken into and, upon entering and searching the place, they found that the window of the room that overlooks the lung of the building was open and there was a person lying below. on the floor.

Rescue personnel and Firefighters from the central barracks and the Same assisted and transferred the man to the Interzonal Hospital, where they found that he had multiple fractures and that his condition was serious.

Investigators established that the young man apparently entered the building without forcing any opening, since he is the partner of a tenant who lives on the eighth floor.

Silver Sea. The 28-year-old thief fell into the void from a fourth floor. (Courtesy Infobrisas)

In the event, personnel from the Casino deputy commissioner intervened and the prosecutor of Flagrancia Mariana Baqueiro, in charge of the investigation, labeled as “attempted robbery” was informed.

The investigations tried to establish under what circumstances the young man fell into the void.

* With information from Agencia Télam

