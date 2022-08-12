On the 11th, the reality show “What to Do!” In the latest issue of “Talk Show”, He Guangzhi’s cos Jay Chou’s stunning appearance caused heated discussions among netizens. Jay Chou’s iconic hairstyle is not at all inconsistent with He Guangzhi’s head, and his profile is vaguely similar to Jay Chou.

He Guangzhi also used Jay Chou’s song title in the paragraph: “What is the most important thing in health? Listen to the doctor’s words, just like my song.” Then he changed the lyrics and sang on the spot: “Listen to the doctor’s words, don’t let He was injured.” The audience burst into laughter.

Netizens said that this may be “Zhou·The Greatest Fake·Lun”, and some netizens joked: “So thin, it looks fake at first glance.”

It is reported that “What to do! Talk Show Special is a reality show created by a special talk show. In order to bring the talk show culture to the industry and to life, Li Dan proposed to the 9 talk show actors the task of holding 10 industry talk shows. The talk show actors formed the “Easy Easy Universe” screenwriting department. Through industry experience, material collection, reading and writing manuscripts, they planned and produced ten special talk shows with different topics or industries. s story.

