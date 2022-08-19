Home Entertainment He had a driving license with 321 points (removed). Because he was selling them
He had a driving license with 321 points (removed). Because he was selling them

He had a driving license with 321 points (removed). Because he was selling them

This summer story is perhaps even more incredible than that of the driver who blatantly drove around the Czech Republic motorway in a single-seater with Ferrari livery.

So, in Spain the police officers discovered a guy, of Armenian nationality, who had been removed 321 points from his license. Yep, you read that right. We, in Italy, have 20.

So how did he get 321 points removed? And, again: how is it possible that no one has noticed before?

Meanwhile, as it was discovered. By pure chance: there was a roadblock, and the Armenian was driving a motorcycle. Obviously he did not stop, so much so that the traffic policeman also had to dodge to avoid being overwhelmed. Not only that: the motorcyclist continued to commit infractions. Unfortunately for him the license plate of the bike was taken, and the investigations started.

And what did they find? That this person advertised himself on the Internet to sell his driver’s license points. Having some success, considering that 91 people, in various parts of Spain, are under investigation.

The Spanish investigators, when they finally managed to make visual and physical contact with the guy, found that he did not have the points to drive, and that his license was no longer even valid. Ah, that bike wasn’t even his, so the owner of the bike was also targeted.

Finally, while digging, the Spanish policemen discovered a number of other infractions, with different motorbikes but always driven by the Armenian. In various parts of Spain.

It was always he who identified himself as the driver at the time of the infringement, exempting responsibility and avoiding the deduction of points from the license to real offenders. In short, after several investigative steps, they discovered that this person advertised on the Internet through advertising websites and proposed the sale of driving license points from 75 to 200 euros per point, in addition to the amount of the penalty for the infringement. Communicating through social networks.

Not bad then. Other than scam movies, here we are at the level of reality that surpasses fiction. And with the bureaucracy showing all the shortcomings of him.

