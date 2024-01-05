He had a horse inside the car in the middle of a route in Córdoba

Unusual but real. This is how you can describe what happened on provincial route 17 in Córdoba, where a car was filmed transporting a horse insidewhich, due to its large dimensions, hung out of the window.

The event occurred near the town of Marull, around 2 p.m. this Thursday. In the images, which were taken by another vehicle that was also traveling on the route, You can see the animal moving its head in search of air.

According to local media, the authors of the video that quickly went viral on social networks, They were returning from celebrating New Year’s weekend in the town of Miramar de Ansenuza when they encountered the unusual situation.

Initially, they were not sure if it was a horse, until finally They approached the Renault 19 that the huge animal was transporting and they confirmed it, so they did not hesitate to take out their cell phone to record it.

“When we passed him, the windows were dark and We could only see the head, we didn’t know how the body was doing.“, Vanesa told the media ElDoce.tvthe woman who was traveling with her partner.

At the moment, it is unknown where the man who was traveling with the horse was going and what the destination of the horse was, which was transported unusually inside the car, without any control or comfort.

With information from ElDoce.tv





