He has seven children, is an electrician and won 3 million in The 8 Steps

The 8 steps of the 3 million each program delivers emotional stories and on Wednesday’s broadcast the winner was Juan Gomez, an electrician father of seven children who provides free courses and has been married for 22 years.

“Juan Gómez, three million pesos! The three million are yours, you earned them in full! The biggest prize”, launched Guido Duckannouncing the new winner of the competition.

“My wife and my children are going to be happy,” he said, excited as the driver reviewed the names of Daiana, Laura, Martín, Luana, Zaira, Selena y Lucy.

The emotion of the winner of The 8 steps of the 3 million

“Twenty-two years of marriage to Martathey met at church, and your sister Mary Rose It will also be a pussy ”, highlighted Guido.

“This was given to me by the Lord, it goes from above,” he assured excitedly.


