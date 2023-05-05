He hunted a jaguar and was fined a multi-million dollar

The federal justice of Resistencia admitted a request from the National Parks Administration (APN) and applied a real bond of 370 million pesos against a man who was prosecuted for the illegal hunting of a jaguar specimen in Formosaa measure that was framed by the public body among the sentences “exemplary and crucial to stop the hunting of specimens of the species.”

In the appeal filed before the Federal Chamber of Resistance Appeals, the APN claimed to replace the juratory bond imposed on the defendant with a real bond and had the support of the Yaguareté Network, the Formosa State Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Prosecutor’s Office .

Illegal hunting of Jaguars: Justice imposed a fine of 370 million pesos in Formosa

The claim had considered insufficient the swearing bond set for the case by the Federal Court 1 of Formosa when there are sufficient elements for the defendant to respond as a precautionary measure with his assets.

The prosecuted man faces a maximum sentence of up to 3 years, which is releaseable, and an administrative proceeding was opened for him by the environmental authorities for which he would have to pay a fine of several million pesos.

The case occurred on December 29, 2022, in the town of Clorinda, Formosa, and spread with the viralization of two videos recorded by the hunter himself, one when he followed the tracks of the animal weighing more than 150 kilos and then with the specimen. dejected.

“Hunting a jaguar is a scourge,” said the executive director of the Jaguar Network on that occasion, Lodeiro Ocampo, and recalled that the murdered feline belongs to one of the less than 20 specimens that survive in the entire Chaco region of Argentina.

This case is added to the more than 70 cases reported so far by the Red Yaguareté in the last 25 years.

The jaguar was declared Critically Endangered by the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development of the Nation, which estimates that there are less than 250 specimens left in all of Argentina.

Meanwhile, National Parks indicated that from this judicial action, the accused of killing an adult jaguar in Formosa must face the crime committed in December and denounced ten days later together with the contribution of a video as evidence.

“These types of sentences are exemplary and crucial to stop the hunting of specimens of the species, which generally go unpunished and without consequences for hunters,” warned the APN in a statement.

And, he recalled that “the hunting of specimens of native fauna, and particularly large and medium-sized mammals threatened with extinction, is prohibited at the national and provincial levels.”

The APN Conservation team, through the head of the Natural Resources program, María Graziani, made the economic calculation of the environmental damage caused by the loss of this specimen, which was validated by the agency’s NEA regional director, Daniel Crosta, and the monetary estimate of the damage -which involves various environmental and economic aspects and variables- resulted in just over 370 million pesos.

The jaguar, in addition to being an emblematic species of northern Argentina, was declared a Natural Monument at the national and provincial level, and is considered Critically Endangered in the country.

