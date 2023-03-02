The family economy has become a central issue in every family and children are not exempt from it. “I don’t want classes to start because my mom gets sick because she says she spends a lot of money on my supplies and clothes”; this phrase was pronounced by a boy of only seven years old during a session with his psychologist. Franca Mannucci, Graduate in Psychology (MP. 2277), shared this situation on her social networks that caught her attention in the office.

From that event, he called for reflection on fathers and mothers about the ways to communicate with their children and the importance of teaching them from a young age the cost to buy supplies, toys and other things.

“I want to remind you that your son is here, in this life, because you brought him to her. Therefore, he does not have to carry that backpack of how much money his existence demands from you. Of course, it is perfect to teach him to appreciate, and that he knows that everything that mom and dad buy is thanks to daily work and that this implies an effort, but it is so important to always emphasize that every purchase that every parent makes for their child, He does it from love, and not from weight, ”reflected the professional on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VillaAllende24 (@villaallende24)

It is clear that the economy has become a central and unavoidable issue at home, especially in times of crisis like the current one in our country. According to a price survey carried out by the Ombudsman of the Province of Córdoba, the complete basket of school supplies for this 2023 has a cost of 26,825 pesos, which implies an increase of 134.57 percent compared to the start of classes of the last year. Knowing that this value for many families can be a reason for discomfort due to the high cost of supplies, Franca Mannucci spoke with The voice about how to bring these issues closer to the little ones.

The aforementioned case was the starting point in which the psychologist explained that the situation occurred within the framework of a session in which they were working on emotional education. This practice serves to be able to identify the situations that cause us sadness, anguish, that worry us or that generate us happiness, explained the expert.

“The boy was drawing and mentioned the phrase. At that time I continued investigating and trying to make it resignify since it is difficult for parents to buy supplies because in the country where we live everything is very expensive and the salaries that our parents have are not high or there are not enough. but that was not his fault, nor the children’s, “said the psychologist

Based on this situation, the professional explained that at home parents must work on communication with their children since “they are responsible for the emotional education of the child and therefore it is also important that they worry and take care of the importance how to communicate what is happening at home”.

Self-concept formation

The basis of this situation that occurred in the office, Mannucci explained, arises from the importance of our self-concept. This refers to how we define ourselves and how we see ourselves for what has an emotional impact, self-esteem and our security.

“This self-concept begins to be defined from a very young age and the first seasoning is the words of adults who are significant people for us. That is, how mom and dad talk to us, the things they tell us about ourselves, our behaviors, and our actions. For this reason it is so important to think about what we are saying,” said the professional.

And he added: “That a child has thought that starting school means discomfort for his mother and even sees her getting sick has a negative impact on the emotional state of the child. This will awaken, in addition to unpleasant emotions, a feeling of overload and that he is to blame for mom being like this. That is why we have to work and give new meaning to communication”.

Rethink communication with your children

As Unicef ​​explains, “every interaction you have with your son or daughter constitutes a form of communication. Not only your words are important: the tone of voice, the look and the kisses and hugs that also convey a message. The way you communicate with your children not only teaches them how to communicate with others, but also determines their emotional development and the way they build relationships in the future.”

In this sense, communication within the home in times of economic crisis must be rethought so that the little ones do not feel a certain “overload” that their existence would demand.

About them, the professional considered that “from a very young age you have to explain to them that everything costs and that we are not always going to be able to buy what they want or what they like the most. You always have to let them know that everything involves a sacrifice.”

From that point of view, Mannuci explained that “we are in an economic situation in the country that makes it very difficult to manage the emotions and mood that adults have. It is important that they can work on how we are going to manage our discomfort so that it does not have an impact on the child.”

In this way, being transparent with our children about the home and personal situations of each of the parents will not generate a negative impact on the little ones,

“It is important as adults that we can show our children that we have feelings and that we are bad or sad out there. That does not generate a negative impact on the child, but we have to be careful when we agree with him. One thing is to say: “Yes, mom is bad because she has to buy you supplies and she’s going to spend a lot” and another is to say “Mom is worried because everything is expensive, and now that you’re starting school, mom has to look for prices to be able to buy everything. Saying things that way changes the focus or the link of that discomfort, ”said the professional.

How to bring children closer to the family economy

Long ago the family economy was a subject that remained more alien to boys and girls at younger ages. However, in times of economic crisis it is essential that the little ones, in a measured and understandable way for them, understand the value of things and what it costs to get them.

On this, the graduate explained that it is worth being “to be practical when teaching this, and always do it, regardless of the economic situation of the family or the country.”

In this sense, he added that it is essential “to be able to tell and show our children that what they have, what we have, what we have at home is thanks to the fact that mom and dad work. He also explained to them that many times we want to have certain things but the money that mom and dad have may not be enough at that moment and we should wait for that money to exist. At the same time, we must also explain that sometimes we must choose what to spend on because there are some things that are more necessary than others”.

Finally, the professional concluded that parents should teach them to take care of everything, from a young age: “You have to explain to them that this toy that their friend has is also the product of their father’s and mother’s work, so we must take care of it because it cost sacrifice. have it ”, closed the psychologist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

