“He is dejected,” said Lourdes Sánchez

The dancer Lourdes Sanchez, revealed details of the accident that her partner, El Chato Prada, had. The fact that Marcelo Tinelli’s producer suffered had to do with his hobby of collecting all kinds of model vehicles, from cars and trucks, to boats and helicopters.

Chato Prada, even inside his house has a room dedicated exclusively to these collections.

Precisely, with one of those elements he had the accident at his home. At the moment when he was arranging one of the models on the top shelf, standing on a ladder, he had a miscalculation that caused four models to fall to the floor from a significant height. It was a collection of helicopters.

Although there is no sound in the security camera footage, it is believed that he yelled instantly because Lourdes Sánchez quickly entered the scene to make sure that his partner is okay, but when he saw him, he found him lying on the floor and holding his head.

“The following video gives me tenderness, Pablito crying for…”, the dancer published on her Instagram account with the images. “The scare it gave us. He dropped his helicopters”, he explained in this regard.

Hours later, he showed an image of the producer at a bar table, visibly affected. “They are asking a lot about Pablito and his situation with the helicopters. One face guys I never saw him so sad…” commented. And he explained that he was “dejected.”

“Well, it wasn’t that much, it was a helicopter,” he tried to comfort him in the video, but he still couldn’t get over what had happened: “The tail broke in one, the propellers hit the rest, the glass in another.” In turn, she commented that she quickly used an adhesive to fix it, but another problem arose: “Some of them are missing the stick and I can’t glue the propellers on them.”

Source: Argentine News



