“He is far from being a referee”

He current moment of arbitration in the country is complex, with many internal and external criticisms for some controversial decisions. Obviously, the use of VAR is at the center of the scene.

But there is also a referee who has gained significance for his latest performances. It’s about Mendoza fernando espinozawhich comes from several episodes that have become relevant.

Although the last, the push against the soccer player Gustavo Canto in the match between Colón de Santa Fe and Central Córdoba de Santiago del Esteroprovoked comments of all kinds.

And one of the most respected voices on the matter, like the former referee Javier Castrilliexpressed himself in harsh terms towards Espinoza.

Castrilli ruled that this type of person “cannot be called arbitrators” and that “they are outrageous” for a judge.

“I did not see the game, but I did see the summary of the new and unpleasant behavior of this boy, who is far from being a referee. People who conduct themselves in this way cannot be called referees. A judge cannot push a player. I criticized him when he did (Néstor) Pitana. They are atrocities that the only evidence is the lack of leadership and expose the incapacity of those who conduct the arbitration, ”Castilli said on Radio Uno de Santa Fe.

Then, he went further in his explanation of the current moment of arbitration in the country.

“The first thing one is told is that it is out of date and I see that honesty is not there. It is a very sad era that we are living in and one suffers from it. Many lose their jobs due to the current abuses by the referees, ”he recounted.

In addition, the former international referee added: “To be respected you have to respect. In my career there has never been a player who accused me of treating him rudely. I always treated them as sir, because they are workers. It is a requirement to be respected and a referee cannot allow it. What is noticeable now is the lack of training and that is why they cannot be called referees. We must not insult the investiture of the referee ”.

In the end, it was dispatched: “My opinion of (Federico) Beligoy is adverse. He is responsible for what is happening. His management is detestable. He is a shameful culprit in the history of Argentine arbitration. He does nothing but show that he is for money and because he is a friend of (the president of the AFA, Claudio) Tapia. He is ruining the history of Argentine arbitration and he has no forgiveness ”.