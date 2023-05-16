He is from Roca and he put 20 thousand pesos out of his pocket to help a cartonero

And Roca’s man caused deep admiration for a gesture of solidarity that was moved by social networks. The event was in the city of Bahía Blanca, province of Buenos Aires when the man from Roca offered to face a traffic ticket for a worker who could not do so.

Is about a cartonero, a recycling worker, who uses his motorcycle to work and was about to lose it. She owed 20,000 pesos to the Court of Misdemeanors of Bahía Blanca and it was not enough to pay it.

“They had kidnapped the motorcycle he used to collect cardboard,” comented Candela Mohr, a young student from Bahía Blanca who witnessed the situation and decided to viralize the actions of Roca through her social networks and in Roca’s Facebook groups.

“The man had to pay a fine of $20,000 to remove the motorcycle and continue working to feed their children, but unfortunately they did not have that money,” explained the witness.

While, the anonymous hero had traveled to the province of Buenos Aires to pay another fine, accompanied by his family. As soon as he arrived at the Misdemeanor Court, they told him that he could not proceed with the process because he did not have the notification at home.

The Roquense had traveled in vain and had to return without specifying the payment. However, the fleeting passage of him through Bahía Blanca He changed the life of the popular economy worker, selflessly.

“This man did not hesitate and gave him a very special surprise: the money so that he can pay the fine and thus be able to continue working to feed his children.s”, expressed the girl moved, who described the action as “admirable”.

Upon hearing the situation of the cartonero, who did not have the money to pay the fine, The man from Rio Negro offered to help him financially without asking for anything in return.

Once the fine is paid, The man was able to return home with his motorcycle, but he did not know how to thank the enormous and disinterested gesture of a man who, from afar and being a complete stranger, saved him.

Until now, it was not possible to find the identity of the man from Roca who starred in the action and neithernot even the young witness knew her name.



