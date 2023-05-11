Home » He is from the suburbs, he escaped the violence of his father and from the patio of his house he dreams of reaching the cover of Vogue
He is from the suburbs, he escaped the violence of his father and from the patio of his house he dreams of reaching the cover of Vogue

Anabel Sánchez (18) lives in San Francisco Solano, in the Buenos Aires suburbs. He has a tough life story despite his young age. However, she wants to succeed as a model.

From the patio of his house he recorded a video for Vogue magazine. And in addition to sending it as a casting, she posted it on her TikTok account.

In no time, her post went viral, garnering thousands of views. Thanks to his charisma and the support of the people, his cause reached the highest levels of the digital world. the singer herself Maria Becerra shared her story and encouraged the outlet to hire the applicant.

The first steps that Anabel took in the world of modeling were on their own Instagram account, where I work to generate a feed estetic and shares photographic productions that, in many cases, self-produces or presents some small local brands.

For some time, he added his TikTok account to the proposal. Here she can be seen, every day, starring in the popular video series “Get ready with me” and “A day of my life being…”. Given the impact that her content began to have on the Asian social network, she decided to try her luck at Vogue’s Open Casting.

A few days ago, he shared his profile for the international fashion call with his followers. Hello Vogue. I am Anabel Benítez, I am 18 years old and I live in Buenos Aires, Argentina ”, she began by introducing herself to the young woman in front of the camera and continued:“ I am an independent model and I am very excited to be in the Vogue casting ”. Later, she presented some photos and showed how she walks on a makeshift walkway in her house.

To the surprise of the young applicant, her video was all the rage on the networks and quickly gained thousands of views. In this case, the story was not only highlighted by her passion for the world of fashion, but also many highlighted her good walk and the creativity of her photo production.

Recovering from a hard life story

The girl is a brunette with strong features and you can see the impetus in her eyes. Any photo of Sánchez will give the feeling that she can take the whole world with her. Also, her lively eyes hide a past of abuse and violence from her father.

Today, Anabel lives with her mother, her 7 and 3-year-old brothers, and her 16-year-old sister, who is a well-known boxer in Solano. They live in a typical suburban house on a dirt street with grass sidewalks. Above her house is her grandparents’ house.

“My mom is very happy with everything that is happening to me,” explains the model. She accompanied me to the first photo sessions in Buenos Aires to take care of me because she didn’t know what I was getting into. And now she is happy like me because she sees that I can start to fulfill my dreams, ”the girl told Infobae.

Until three years ago, all of Anabel’s family lived with a violent and abusive father. “He wouldn’t let us see my friends. We could hardly go out to the patio – the viral girl confesses angrily. She hit us and my old woman too ”.

In 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the mother and her daughters gained strength and managed to kick the violent man out of their house. “We posted it throughout the neighborhood with posters and even Crónica came with the cameras and that served as protection for us. Luckily we never saw him again,” she said.

Study to bet on your future

Beyond modeling, the young woman began to study basic notions of clothing design with a neighbor from her neighborhood in Solano.

