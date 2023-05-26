Home » He is not Gallardo and he was a couple of Cande Tinelli
Entertainment

He is not Gallardo and he was a couple of Cande Tinelli

by admin
He is not Gallardo and he was a couple of Cande Tinelli

The sports journalist Alina Moine, She was linked on more than one occasion with whoever was DT from River, Marcelo Gallardo. However, she has always denied it and now confirmed that is in a relationship with a former soccer player who was a couple of Candelaria Tinelli.

It’s all about Federic Giuliani. Both whitened their romance, through Instagram.

“You and me, daydreaming”says the publication of the former athlete, in an image with the journalist.

Later, Moine shared a photo with him accompanied by a heart on his story.

In this way, he put an end to the rumors that he is dating Marcelo Gallardo. “Like nothing. There is nothing that cover. Besides, we were having a great time. Con Marcelo I have a relationship… not pretty, beautiful. we adore each others. We have shared very important moments in our lives and we are very companions in that sense and we want it to always be that way, ”she had pointed out in an interview with Socios del Espectáculo, when questioned about her relationship with the former technical director of River.

She was even linked to Marcelo Tinelli.

Who is Federico Giuliani, Alina Moine’s boyfriend

Federico Giuliani is 31 years old, he was born in Santa Fe and He currently works at Club San Lorenzo. yougrape one relationship with Candelaria Tinelli, daughter of the renowned driver.

Giuliani began his football career in 2004 at Club Atlético Argentino Quilmes and culminated in Belgrano de Paraná.


Supporting quality journalism is essential to maintain an informed society and build a solid democracy.

See also  Hailai Amu's "Encircling the Fire Concert" sings ten songs in a row, and the folk singer lightly tells the life of chasing dreams_TOM Entertainment

I want to subscribe

You may also like

Yankees call up Dominican pitcher Randy Vásquez for...

As popularity and word-of-mouth continue to rise, what...

“Lost decade” and “Argentines cry every day”: the...

They investigate who crossed the lane in the...

ڿƼֹ֮ _йҾŻ

With his guitar, Alberto Fernández went to Chapadmalal...

Fan Bingbing Lu Yi (Fan Bingbing Lu Yi)_Daguangwang.com

The reason that would have led to the...

The 35th anniversary tour of her debut, Lisa...

sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy