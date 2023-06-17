He is the actor Luo Yunxi@罗云希Leo, who writes and performs brilliant chapters with tenacious spirit! | Luo Yunxi | Changyue Jinming_Sina News

He is the actor Luo Yunxi@罗云希Leo, who writes and performs brilliant chapters with tenacious spirit!

#罗云希长月灰明# #罗云希阿台火# He is the actor Luo Yunxi @罗云冬Leo, who writes and interprets the magnificent chapters with a tenacious spirit! In adversity, he swims upstream! In the vortex, he waited for the wind to stop! On the road of acting, he realized his ambition to start a prairie fire with the momentum of a single spark! He is the actor Luo Yunxi, the singer Luo Yunxi, and the dancer Luo Yunxi. Regardless of his identity, he has the starlight that everyone is looking forward to! @罗云希Leo #长月火明#

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.