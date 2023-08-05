He is the type of man that I like

Luis Miguel is the central topic of conversation in show programs and show business. And, of course, his Argentine loves too.

Since the Mexican artist arrived in Buenos Aires for his series of shows at the Movistar Arena, everything related to his movements, his at times eccentric demands and his relationship with the country is of primary interest.

Among all the information that circulates around the star, an important share has to do with his different romances and encounters with Argentine women, which have multiplied over almost 40 years of regular visits to the country by the singer.

This Friday, for example, the actress Andrea Estévez spoke with a LAM cell phone and gave details of the relationship she had with the “Sun King” between 2011 and 2013, which she described as “a fairly long period of time, from a a year and a half almost two years”.

Although they were not boyfriends, the actress clarified that she maintained an important regularity with the singer. “There was no commitment, there was no engagement, but we did see each other as often as we could and when we were there, we were with each other. At that time he was not in a relationship and neither was I, ”she assured.

Estévez, who is now based in Miami, also recalled how his first meeting with Luis Miguel took place. As one more fan, she went to see him at a recital that the musician gave at Obras Sanitarias, in Buenos Aires.

A dream come true

“I was watching the recital, I had been invited at that time. From a very young age I used to buy my tickets but that year I had been invited”, said the actress, who said that the Mexican “from above the stage throws his eye at you”.

“I was in line 10 and after a coup the security people came looking for me and they passed me in front of the fence, it was already the stage and me,” Estévez described. “I couldn’t believe it when they came to talk to me,” he added, remembering that he was with a friend and told her how the guards around the singer had asked for her phone number because “the man wanted to have dinner” that night with her

“I swear I said ‘this is a lie, the security must be laughing,” he said later, but no. “The question is that I’m leaving, I get to the car, they call me on the phone, they tell me that the man was staying at the (hotel) Faena, if I could go there for dinner and if I needed them to send me a car,” he deepened.

Estévez acknowledged that everything she lived with the Mexican was “a dream” because she had been a fan since she was 7 years old and even ran an ambulance that took the singer in her teens after a show at Luna Park. “Imagine suddenly being invited to a dinner and everything that came after: I was several times at his house in Los Angeles, I spent his birthday with him, I was on his boat in Miami, that is, it was a relationship…”, she said the actress.

An 11 out of 10

Later, the actress reconstructed that first shared dinner and that led to an invitation to join the rest of the tour of Argentina with the singer. “I found a table with its 20 musicians, some of their women, and he sat at the end, on his left side, and on his right side an empty chair that was waiting for me,” Estévez recounted about the pivotal moment in the that his bond with Luis Miguel began to become something more intimate.

“The reality is that for me something began there that was very nice and lasted a long time,” he said later, and just before confirming that he spent that first night with the Mexican: “I stayed to sleep, yes.”

At that time, and at the request of Yanina Latorre, Estévez rated the singer in his sexual performance: “An 11 out of 10”. In addition, he gave some intimate details about his meetings with the Mexican: “He is very affectionate, he is the type of man that I like, he is affectionate, he is very affectionate, he is very kissing, very pampering, very contact.”

