[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 02, 2023]He Jiong, a well-known variety show host in China, lost control of his tears while hosting Hunan TV’s New Year’s Eve party a few days ago, which aroused public attention. It was reported that his father had passed away due to infection with the new crown (CCP virus), and he was holding on to host the New Year’s Eve show on the day of his father’s funeral.

At the last moment when 2022 is about to pass and the new year is approaching, the topic “He Jiong is crying” suddenly rushed to the hot search list on Chinese social networking platforms, arousing the attention of public opinion.

According to public information, on the evening of December 31, 2022, the 48-year-old He Jiong participated in hosting the New Year’s Eve party held by Hunan TV Station as planned. During the program, when his partner Wang Han was talking about the impact and impact of the epidemic on society, He Jiong, who was standing next to Wang Han, suddenly had red eyes. When it was He Jiong’s turn to praise the medical staff and express his gratitude, tears began to roll in his eyes, and he almost finished his lines with trembling lips.

Since He Jiong has also shed tears when hosting other programs in the past, this time He Jiong cried again in the New Year’s Eve show, which was questioned by some netizens, and he was accused of deliberately weeping on stage in order to regain popularity .

However, many netizens believed that He Jiong’s performance at the time seemed very real, and it was the expression of his true emotions after trying to control his emotions and failing. During this period, a netizen with the user name “A Fish Underwater” left a message saying, “Mr. He (referring to He Jiong)’s father just went to the funeral in the morning, (he) is really sad.” “Ran” netizen also posted, “He Jiong’s father passed away, and the funeral took place on the morning of the 31st.”

Later, some netizens further disclosed more details, pointing out that He Jiong’s father was unfortunately infected with the virus some time ago, and his condition soon developed into a serious illness. His father is still dead. And a few months ago, He Jiong’s mother also passed away.

According to netizens, December 31 (2022) is the day when He Jiong’s father was buried. He Jiong managed to host Hunan TV’s New Year’s Eve program less than 24 hours after sending his father away. I was under a lot of psychological pressure. That, combined with the line thanking the medical staff, touched his grief for losing his father, leading to tears welling up in his eyes on stage. After that, He Jiong seemed to have been trying to calm down his emotions throughout the whole process.

Afterwards, some netizens pointed out that at the moment when the clock struck midnight, when everyone at the party began to cheer, the artist Wang Hedi, who had been helped and supported by He Jiong, suddenly ran through the crowd to He Jiong and gave him a strong hug. Netizens analyzed that Wang Hedi may know the inside story of He Jiong’s father’s death, so he rushed to hug him when everyone was cheering, in order to comfort He Jiong, who was in a complicated mood and mentally fragile and helpless.

So far, none of the above-mentioned rumors and revelations have been confirmed by more credible people, and He Jiong himself has not issued any statement on this.

According to public information, He Jiong’s father’s name is He Wei, formerly known as He Zhengju, who was born in Linxiang, Hunan. After graduating from university in his early years, he became a researcher at the “Philosophy Institute of Hunan Academy of Social Sciences”.

After He Jiong’s success in Hunan Satellite TV’s “Happy Camp”, he successively founded or invested in nearly 20 companies in the fields of film and television, catering, e-commerce, information technology, fashion, audio-visual publishing, etc. The person in charge of He Jiong’s “Business Empire” also created the brand “Jiong Papa” and became a “dark horse” in the Chinese catering industry.

Regarding He Jiong’s insistence on hosting the New Year’s Eve show after his father’s death, netizen blondiedoggy left a message under related rumors: “You can’t say anything, you can only express it with tears.” Netizen “Bay Area Faner” commented : “If the Chinese people don’t erupt in silence, they will perish in silence.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Zhu Ying/Editor in charge: Hu Long)

