He Junxiang Addresses Rainie Yang's Controversial Concert Remarks & Issues An Apology

He Junxiang Addresses Rainie Yang’s Controversial Concert Remarks & Issues An Apology

Taiwanese Actor He Junxiang Calls for Sincere Apology from Rainie Yang for Concert Remarks

At a recent charity event, Taiwanese actor He Junxiang spoke out about his friend Rainie Yang’s controversial remarks at a concert in Zhengzhou, Henan. He Junxiang expressed that while the comment may have been meant as a joke, it was inappropriate for the occasion and may have offended people. He emphasized the need for a sincere apology from Rainie Yang.

Rainie Yang had made a remark at a concert in Zhengzhou, suggesting that “Henan people love to lie,” which sparked heated discussions and complaints from citizens. The Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism received numerous complaints and stated that artists need approval from relevant units to hold concerts in the region.

Following the backlash, Rainie Yang issued an apology, acknowledging the offensiveness of her joke and expressing her willingness to accept criticism. However, the discussions and insults directed at the innocent people of Henan have continued.

The controversy also caught the attention of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council during a regular press conference. The spokesperson emphasized the support for cross-strait cultural exchanges and cooperation, while urging Taiwanese entertainers to promote their artistic style and morals.

He Junxiang and Rainie Yang have previously collaborated on film and television projects, making his call for a sincere apology a noteworthy development in the ongoing controversy. As the conversation continues, it remains to be seen how Rainie Yang’s public image and future projects will be impacted by the incident.

