Depend onHe Landou starred in the movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep”Previously released on Valentine’s Day,The film tells the story of Zhao Xinhui (played by He Landou) and Lin Hancong (played by Cai Fanxi) from childhood sweethearts to young hearts, and finally joined hands to become destined lovers.





In the trailer for the film,He LandouZhao Xinhui, who plays Zhao Xinhui, runs all the way to catch up, and bids farewell to her childhood sweetheart Lin Hancong reluctantly. He Landou’s acting skills are very delicate and real. The performance of Zhao Xinhui’s reluctance to say goodbye to her lover, the breakdown and crying in the trailer indicates the twists and turns and difficulties of this relationship. “What kind of ending should our story have? I want to hear your answer.” As time went by, love began to be tested. Filial piety, whether Zhao Xinhui chooses to stick to the long-distance relationship or cherish the people around her is very curious.





“Sorrow That Cannot Weep” has made many viewers cry since it was released. I haven’t seen such a love movie with laughter and tears and keeping promises for a long time. Memories fade but love lasts forever. Zhao Xinhui, played by He Landou, has excellent acting skills, especially the crying part, which made many audiences express their strong sense of substitution.





He Landou plays the heroine Zhao Xinhui in “Sorrow That Cannot Shed Tears”. She is persistent for love, stubborn and unyielding, hardworking, dedicated and beautiful. This heroine setting is very suitable for He Landou. Regardless of her youthful and beautiful appearance, or her sunny and cheerful personality, she is very suitable for this role. Moreover, He Landou has also portrayed many popular characters, such as the innocent and lovely Geng Geng in the movie “The Best of Us”, the stunning Xiao Huiyan in “Love Knot: Master Chitose’s First Love”, ” The rebellious and kind-hearted Li Xiaoman in Rival, she is good at handling characters with complicated hearts, and she is extremely malleable. In the future, she will have works such as “I’m Not a Poetry Fairy” and “One Thought Guanshan”. Let us continue to look forward to it!



