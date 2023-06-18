Home » He lined up his three children aged 3, 4 and 7 and executed them with a rifle: he admitted planning it
He lined up his three children aged 3, 4 and 7 and executed them with a rifle: he admitted planning it

He lined up his three children aged 3, 4 and 7 and executed them with a rifle: he admitted planning it

Chad Doerman 32 years old, he lined up his three children, ages 3, 4 and 7, and executed them with a rifle. The mother of the little ones tried to intervene, but was also injured. This horrific event occurred in Ohio, United States and the murderer faces a trial in which he acknowledged having planned the murders.

Police arrived at the Monroe Township home shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a pair of calls to the 911 emergency number, in which a woman, presumably the mother of the children, was screaming that “her babies had been shot”. They also received a call from a motorist who said he had seen a girl running down the street saying that her father was killing peoplethe Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The American police could not do anything to rescue the children, since when they arrived at the place the three boys had died. Doerman was charged with aggravated manslaughter.

The prosecutor said that Doerman “hunted” one of his children who tried to escape

Clermont County Municipal Court Chief Prosecutor David Gast recounted during the defendant’s arraignment last Friday that one of his sons tried to flee to a nearby field, but that Doerman literally “hunted” him and took him back to his house before killing him.

at trial Bail was set for Doerman at $20 million. and is being held in the Clermont County Jail, a region of a state where, as in 26 others, there is death penalty.

Murder of Andrés Blaquier: the minors accused of the crime staged a violent escape attempt

Gast called the murders “the worst crime ever seen“They held these children knowing they couldn’t do anything,” he lamented. “How come you don’t see that kind of abomination?” he said.

“This is by far the most disgusting and horrible crime i have ever seen. I can only imagine the terror these young children felt and experienced when their father, their protector, was murdering them,” Clermont County District Attorney Mark Tekulve said, according to CBS affiliate WKRC-TV.

