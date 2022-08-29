China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, He Luoluo was invited to participate in the Roger Dubuis watch exhibition to explore the timepieces of the Knights of the Round Table and appreciate the chivalry behind it.

On the same day, He Luoluo Studio released a set of blockbuster horse racing knights. He Luoluo wore a black silhouette suit and wide-leg suit trousers. He showed dignity and elegance in his gestures. He incarnated as a young knight in the background of the early autumn horse racing field. , cheerful and casual. Sometimes interacting with horses, sometimes staring into the distance, interpreting the atmosphere of a retro knight, but also with some uninhibited and free.

Unruly and extraordinary are the creative spirit and goals that Roger Dubuis has always upheld. The Knights of the Round Table is one of the most classic, bold and shocking series of Roger Dubuis. Each innovation reinterprets this timeless legend with the grand vision of a “super watch”. Just like the myth of the heroic and fearless Knights of the Round Table, the chivalrous spirit interprets the distinctive values ​​of determination, courage and self-discipline for the world. This coincides with the young actor and singer He Luoluo’s clear attitude towards the goal of his acting career and the plan to “do our best to do the best in the present”, to have fun in time, break all the rules, and chase every second of excitement .

At the Roger Dubuis watch exhibition this time, He Luoluo showed self-confidence, charm and calm and determined demeanor. I believe that there will be more wonderful cooperation between the two parties in the future, and I also look forward to more infinite possibilities of He Luoluo.