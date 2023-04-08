Home Entertainment He made it Olympic! “Caco” García scored a tremendous goal for Belgrano against Unión
Entertainment

He made it Olympic! “Caco” García scored a tremendous goal for Belgrano against Unión

by admin
He made it Olympic! “Caco” García scored a tremendous goal for Belgrano against Unión

Belgrano beat Unión with two great goals and one of them was made by Matías García, from a corner kick directly on target.

The ex-Gymnastics’ Olympic goal came from the right sector of Pirata’s attack and with his left foot, placing himself at the far post of Mele.

It is his first goal with Belgrano and it came in the final seconds of the first half, a key moment for the team to go 2-0 at halftime.

