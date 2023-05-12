He managed to recover his bicycle and was almost lynched in the north of Roca

It all happened last night in the northern area of ​​Roca when a person tried to recover his bicycle. People close to one of the suspects who had the vehicle in his possession tried to lynch him and finally it was the police who managed to rescue them in the midst of the tumult.

It all started at dawn when They stole a 29-wheeled bicycle from a home and then the assailants posted it for sale in a Facebook group.

Once the owner verified that the published bicycle belonged to himthe assailant was contacted through Facebook to arrange a meeting point to make “the purchase”. At 8:30 p.m., the complainant showed up with a friend and the nightmare began.

Two people showed up at the scene. a man aboard a motorcycle and a minor with the bicycle shot 29. In the first instance, the robbery victim’s friend approached them while the 31-year-old remained hidden.

Everything seemed to be going well until the suspects realized the plan and tried to leave the scene immediately. «When I saw this, I started to run and I caught up with who had the bike. I jumped on top of it and placed it on the ground,” said the owner of the bike.

The story that seemed to have a happy ending for those who were able to recover the bicycle, however, the panorama changed when a group of people approached the place and tried to attack the young man who had the thief. “They told me to release him because he was a minor,” he recounted, adding that a 40-year-old man threatened to “shoot them.”

Once members of the 21st Police Station intervened in the event, they accompanied the friends to a house but the nightmare continued into the night. At midnight, the police received a complaint from one of his friends, where they claimed that they had shot at his metal gate.. At the scene, she worked criminalistics and the facts are still under investigation.



