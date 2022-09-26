The death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8 September in Baltimor Castle (in Scotland), continues to arouse much interest. To amaze not only the English tabloids, but also the prestigious one Sunday Timeshowever, is in the last few hours an editorial case: a book published several years ago and written by Mario Reading, entitled Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Futurein 2006, is in fact on the rise in sales.

According to Reading, one of the quatrains can be interpreted as “Queen Elizabeth II will die, about 22, at the age of about 96”. In short, the idea that the French astrologer, over 450 years ago, could have predicted the disappearance of “the Queen” with such precision, has made sales of the book soar: in the week before Her Majesty’s death, the book has sold only 5 copies; in the week ending September 17, however, it sold about 8000, making it into the paperback rankings. According to his admirers, Nostradamus predicted the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power and the wars that have affected Europe, including the current conflict in Ukraine Most of Nostradamus’ predictions are contained in his famous book Les Prophéties, which contains 942 predictions in quatrain form, inspired by biblical and sapiential texts.

After traveling the world, selling rare books and running a polo horse stable in Gloucestershire, Mario Reading turned to writing. He has written six novels, including the Antichrist trilogy which includes The Mayan Code, The Lost Prophecies and The Third Antichrist, titles also published in Italy.

Also in 2022 Nostradamus reread and revised by Reading, among other things, predicted a third world war or a seven-month war in Europe.