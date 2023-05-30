He put his cat in a wood stove and was convicted of animal cruelty, in Neuquén

A man admitted to being responsible for carrying out acts of animal cruelty after putting his cat in a wood stove, causing serious injuries that ended up killing the pet. The event occurred in a Mapuche community near Senillosa, in Neuquen. The fact is added to other acts denounced in the region.

in the audience held this Tuesday in the judicial city, the legal assistant Julieta González was presentwho presented a full agreement so that the man accused in two criminal acts, agrees to serve a suspended sentence. The subject also had stolen aggregates on a private property.

About the first fact The Prosecutor’s Office detailed what happened on June 22, 2021 at his home belonging to a Mapuche community. On that occasion, while the man was sharing with other people, he took his five-month-old cat and threw it into a wood-burning stove. The animal was rescued by those present and taken to a veterinary hospital, where the injuries caused by the fire were found and caused its death. This fact was denounced through the AmVoz application, a device that allows reporting situations of animal abuse.

The second event occurred in the same year, between September and November. At that time, the subject together with other people extracted aggregates on several occasions.

For both situations, the Justice of Neuquén attributed the crimes of simple theft and committing acts of cruelty towards animals, both as perpetrators (articles 1 and 3 of Law 14,346, 162 and 45 of the Penal Code).

As established in the hearing, an imposition of 11 months in prison was agreed con conditional compliance and obedience to various requirements related to the conduct of the convicted person, who must establish a domicile, not commit crimes again, not abuse alcohol and drugs, and not commit acts of cruelty to animals again.

The agreement was endorsed by the Guarantees judge who was in charge of the hearing and in this way, the criminal responsibility of the man for both facts was contemplated and, in addition, the sentence and the rules that he promised to comply with for a legally established term were established.

