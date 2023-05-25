The stories about people leaving their jobs or trades to jump onto the OnlyFans platform are as many as there are followers on that site. And it is also known that the main incentive to make this radical change is the money earned by selling risqué homemade content.

Now there is talk of Alejandra Quiroz, a young woman from Ecuador who impressed everyone with her decision, her beauty and her unusual profession for a woman.

He quit his job as a bricklayer, opened an OnlyFans account and now earns thousands of dollars a month

Alejandra decided to quit her job as a bricklayer, get away from construction sites and debut as an OnlyFans model. Her goal was to get rich overnight.

His first videos became popular in various countries and that’s when he realized the great opportunity he had to earn more money on OnlyFans.

On Instagram he has almost 80,000 followers and on TikTok they reach more than 300,000. Part of her success on social media is that Alejandra managed to make some of her viral videos with more than 1 million views.

In fact, in the comments, users began to call her the “Ecuadorian Karely Ruiz” because they have a certain physical resemblance and are just as popular in their respective countries.

Woman bricklayer left her trade to be a model on OnlyFans. (instagram)

How much do you earn per month

Various portals ensure that the subscription to the page of the young woman in OnlyFans has a cost of 20 dollars a month. Added to the large number of followers of hers, it would not be difficult for him to accumulate an extravagant fortune.

The young woman said that she is proud to have been a bricklayer, but she assures that now she lives between luxuries and travel, in addition to the expensive clothes that she buys very often. And she remarked that she gives herself all the pleasures that she wants thanks to what she monetizes with his content.