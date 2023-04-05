This Tuesday, a man was arrested for illegally breeding and trading dogs in his home, in the Monte Castro neighborhood of the city of Buenos Aires. The place, where six animals were found locked up, was closed by the Buenos Aires Justice.

The operation was carried out by the Fiscal Unit Specialized in Environmental Matters (FEMA) in a house on Bahía Blanca street at 1700. There, six chihuahua breed dogs were foundretained at the top of the construction.

According to judicial sources, the person in charge, in addition to this type of dog, also marketed breeds such as french bulldog and poodles, through various social networks, such as Facebook or WhatsApp, where he published the notices with the animals.

Upon arrival at the address and proceeding with the corresponding inspection, UFEMA managed to verify that it was an illegal hatchery. Along with the dogs locked up, in the place they found sinks for baths, dishes, feeders, divisions to separate the packs and bathroom items for dogs.

The troops kidnapped all documentation related to the illegal sale of animalssuch as notebooks with sales notes, reservations, removal of dogs, blank recipe books with the signature and seal of a veterinarian, and health certificates.

The dogs will remain under the care of an NGO

For their part, the Chihuahua breed dogs were removed from the place, to be transferred and placed under the protection of an NGO, whose representatives assumed the care, treatment and evaluation until adopters are found.

With regard to the hatchery, it was closed for not complying with local regulations regarding operation, safety and hygiene, which in the area of ​​the CABA is expressly prohibited.

