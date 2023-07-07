“He really wants to live”

Since mid-June, Silvina Luna’s health has kept a large part of the national show scene in suspense. Hospitalized for weeks, the model and actress evolves after having suffered a picture of…. And in the last hours, her friend Floppy Tesouro told some details of the process that Rosario is going through.

In dialogue with Juan Etchegoyen for Miter Live, the also actress and model expressed: “I love Silvina much beyond work. I talk about it and she gives me goosebumps ”.

“The truth is that it is a topic that touches me a lot. Not only is she a colleague that I love, one of the first that I had to meet in this medium and we always had a very good vibe, but also that we have a group of friends in common,” Tesouro specified.

“I lived many things with her beyond work, I mean personally. She spent a lot of time at my house, we took trips together, she shared with my daughter, ”she added. “Not only do I love her very much for having shared a lot of parades and jobs together, but also trips with friends. She is a close friend of my daughter’s father, beyond the fact that she already had a relationship with me. As a result of that we hit a lot more vibes and we spent a lot of time together ”.

“It is a subject that makes me very bad, it sensitizes me a lot, I think about it every day,” said Tesouro, who assured that she speaks every day with the group of “iron” friends of Rosario. “They are our friends in common and they are at the foot of the canyon accompanying her,” she added later, while commenting that she also maintained contact with Ezequiel, Luna’s brother.

“For me it is a very delicate issue, which causes me a lot of pain. I know that Silvina, until today (for this Thursday) when she talks to her surroundings, is fighting second by second, she is putting all the claw in the world on it. She really wants to live, ”said the model.

“I can’t believe what he’s going through for an aesthetic operation, for a person that I really don’t even want to give qualifying adjectives as a professional and as a person. It seems to me that Silvina does not deserve to be going through this. She is a good mine, ”she said afterwards. “She is fighting minute by minute, taking her pain and putting a lot of energy into it to live and move on. So let’s pray for her that she knows that I love her very much and that we are all pushing for her to move forward, ”she added.

“We never imagined that something like this would happen to him,” he later stated. In addition, she said she was “very worried and very busy with her environment.” And she closed: “I believe and I have a lot of faith that ‘la Gor’, as I tell her, is going to be fine.”

More information

Estefi Berardi assured that Silvina Luna’s family will go against Lotocki judicially

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

