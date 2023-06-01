He stabbed his father, wanted to attack the policeman who tried to arrest him and was shot dead

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by a police officer who apparently wanted to attack him when he intervened to stop him from injuring his father with a knife in a house in the town of Gonnet, At paymentPolice sources reported this Thursday.

The episode occurred on Wednesday night in a house located on calle 518, between 132 and 133when the police came to the scene after a 911 call indicating that a person armed with a knife was assaulting his father.

Upon arrival at the scene, the troops found Alan Sebastian Correa (27) inside the house, armed with a knife with which he injured his father, Joaquín Correa (63), who was on the floor injured with a cut at neck height.

One of the policemen tried to separate the young man from his father, at which time the assailant pounced on him with the weapon in an alleged attempted attack, according to information provided by the spokespersons.

#LaPlata A Buenos Aires Police Lieutenant killed a 27-year-old man with two shots, the subject was stabbing his own father to death inside a house located at 518 and 132. He had tried to kill him in 2020. The wounded man is in the Gonet hospital. pic.twitter.com/yn6DSSR7Ar — Fernando Tocho (@nandotocho) June 1, 2023

Always according to the policeman’s version, he took out his service weapon and fired at the Correa minor, who was shot twice and died on the spot.

An ambulance from Same arrived at the house and the doctors found that the eldest of the Correas had a sharp wound to the neck, for which he was taken to a hospital to be sutured.

perimeter restriction

At the home, the officers interviewed the mother of the deceased, who told them that her son had a perimeter restriction to approach the home, which had not been renewed.

In addition, it was determined that Correa had been detained for two years – from 2020 to 2022 – for having seriously injured his father, who, however, allowed him to return home after he promised to behave well, the sources explained.

In the investigation for “injuries and homicide” the prosecutor from La Plata intervenes Martín Almirón, who ordered the seizure of the policeman’s weapon and other elements, although for the moment he did not adopt any temperament since everything indicates that he would have shot in self-defense.