He suffered burns on his face and scalp due to poor heating at his home in Neuquén

A woman was injured after a fire in a house in Valentina Norte Rural, in Neuquen. Because of the burns, she remains hospitalized.

Commissioner Mario Pino of Barracks No. 6 reported that the incident took place yesterday at an address on Peumayen streets and Catemú passage.

He pointed out that a burner that works with a jug caught fire as a result of a bad installation.

He indicated that the neighbor suffered burns on her face and scalp.

When the fire personnel arrived, they closed the valve of the device used as heating. SIEN personnel also intervened:

The house suffered material damage to an air conditioner, a door and part of the ceiling

Sources from the Heller hospital informed Diario RÏO NEGRO that a 39-year-old woman was admitted yesterday afternoon and was assisted. They indicated that she was later referred to another health institution.


