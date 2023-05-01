He took advantage of the temporary exit and robbed in Neuquén threatening with a firearm

After a raid, a man from Neuquén who was sentenced and who was discovered to have taken advantage of one of his temporary outings to steal was delayed.

The procedure was carried out after a complaint on April 16, for a robbery in a house in the October 14 neighborhood, reported from the Police. It coincided with the day of the provincial elections.

In the criminal act, he broke windows and threatened the 22 and 62-year-old people of the home with a firearm. He took cash, debit and credit cards, cell phones, a car, among other items, from the place.

They carried out the personal search of the Department of Crimes Against Property and Special Laws.

The investigation allowed us to corroborate that the perpetrator of the robbery was a person who was serving a judicial sentence with the enjoyment of temporary outings on Sundays. The man is in a cell in Detention Unit No. 12.

She was notified of the case and transferred again to the Penitentiary Complex where she hopes to leave on Tuesday to attend court hearings.



