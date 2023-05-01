Home » He took advantage of the temporary exit and robbed in Neuquén threatening with a firearm
Entertainment

He took advantage of the temporary exit and robbed in Neuquén threatening with a firearm

by admin
He took advantage of the temporary exit and robbed in Neuquén threatening with a firearm

After a raid, a man from Neuquén who was sentenced and who was discovered to have taken advantage of one of his temporary outings to steal was delayed.

The procedure was carried out after a complaint on April 16, for a robbery in a house in the October 14 neighborhood, reported from the Police. It coincided with the day of the provincial elections.

In the criminal act, he broke windows and threatened the 22 and 62-year-old people of the home with a firearm. He took cash, debit and credit cards, cell phones, a car, among other items, from the place.

They carried out the personal search of the Department of Crimes Against Property and Special Laws.

The investigation allowed us to corroborate that the perpetrator of the robbery was a person who was serving a judicial sentence with the enjoyment of temporary outings on Sundays. The man is in a cell in Detention Unit No. 12.

She was notified of the case and transferred again to the Penitentiary Complex where she hopes to leave on Tuesday to attend court hearings.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  Technogym continues to grow thanks to home fitness. Abroad starts again

You may also like

Israeli parliament resumes debate on judicial reform

Luxurious dresses and exquisite workmanship mainstream: Thanks to...

The CGT will meet on May 1, but...

The Candidates for Taiwanese Dramas Receive International Attention...

The one by one of Belgrano in the...

Air Jordan 1 KO Low Latest Color “Shadow”...

Chacarita Juniors, the neighborhood team that danced for...

Tom Ford’s new creative director and CEO candidates...

Artificial Intelligence and its profound anthropological consequences

Investors accuse adidas of deliberately ignoring Kanye West’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy