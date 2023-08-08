He traveled from Viedma to Bariloche on the Patagonian Train with the car: “They should experience it once in their lives”

Get in the car and leave Capital Federal. Drive to Bahía Blanca, spend the night and continue to Viedma. Walk the Camino de la Costa, be amazed by the sea lions, the parrots, the cliffs and the sea. Get on the Patagonian Train in the car, sleep with the movement and sound of the wheels on the rails and when you wake up, get into the snow-capped mountains of Bariloche with Lake Nahuel Huapi in the background. That was what Steven Acosta had planned, but he didn’t imagine how nice it would be to make it happen.

Sthev was born in Caracas, Venezuela but in 2017 he came to Argentina to work as a public accountant in a studio. He settled in Buenos Aires and discovered that there is something he likes a lot in life: traveling. Go on adventures, see places It was a hobby but little by little it became a job, he enjoys it in a big way, and on this trip he enjoyed it on rails.

He knew Bariloche in winter and summer but documenting the experience of arriving by train moved him to return. After some efforts, he managed to establish the collaboration of the Ministry of Tourism of Río Negro and that is how he began this journey to show how to take the car from the sea to the mountains. “It is a different alternative that perhaps people did not know about. By sharing the videos he had a lot of views, he got a lot of attention, ”she says by phone.

With a friend they left from Buenos Aires and they traveled 650 kilometers to Bahía Blanca (8 hours of travel) where they made a night stop to rest for $13,000 for two. The next day they went to Viedma and they took advantage of knowing the tourist attractions that caught their attention.

“We went to Carmen from Patagones, and we arrive at the Camino de la costa. I went to the sea lion reserve, which is very interesting, to the Malvinas Memorial, I loved it. QI fell in love with those places, the cliffs and all that super cute part of the coast”, he says.

At three in the afternoon they started for the train station from where the Patagonian Train departs. Although the train left at 6:00 p.m., those who get on the cars must be there before. Nine small cars enter one of the platforms and four trucks enter the other, these automobile trays connect it with the rest of the train, passenger boarding begins at 6 in the afternoon.

“It’s an adventure that everyone would have to live at least once in their life. The fact that they give you a cabin, a small room that is filming at the same time, that is, it is in constant movement and through the window you can see all the Patagonian landscapes is unforgettable”, says Stheve.

He relates that in winter you can go in the middle of a snowfall, but in his case it was not snowing. The mountains looked white anyway “Super cute” and they loved the experience.

Sthev compares them with other long-distance trips he made on Argentine Trains: “The Patagonian Train seems a little older to me, but with more comforts. You can tell that in their time they were premium trains, to put it in some way, they have sinks in the cabins, the beds are stored, they go down and are much more comfortable. It felt a bit hot due to the heating, as we are in winter I understand that some people out there get cold”.

People who travel can eat the food from the buffet or bring their own food. “Breakfast cost 1,500. I took some cookies and mate. There is a hot water and cold water dispenser,” she says.

Regarding the restaurant service, he believes that it was good, although he confesses that at first it seemed a bit expensive because the dishes were not so abundant. “But When we saw the prices in Bariloche, I thought it wasn’t that expensive because it includes a starter, main course and dessert. It cost 5,000 pesos for a plate of chicken, chorizo ​​or Milanese accompanied with puree or salad. They have drinks sales services, “says the young traveler.

After 18 hours of travel, the most beautiful moment would arrive, when the steppe gradually turns into a mountain range.. “We arrived in the city and we could see the landscapes, the mountains full of snow and the Nahuel Huapi lake in the background, complementing the landscape that It was super, I mean, this entrance to Bariloche is beautiful, it’s a dream and it looks like a movie landscape”says with enthusiasm that the days did not go out.

They went to Cerro Catedral, to the base. They visited the Civic Center they were in the Havana chocolate shop and the Museum. Before going home in the car, It snowed a lot in the city, and it put the best finishing touch to the experience they lived.

How to get the tickets and how much the Patagonian Train costs

The Patagonian Train service starts in viedmacapital of Río Negro, crosses towns known in the province as San Antonio WestSierra Colorada and Engineer Jacobacci to end your tour in San Carlos de Bariloche after 18 hours of travel.

The ticket per person in the cabin category is $8600. To buy the tickets you have to enter the Tren Patagonico website. In June, tickets for July, August and September 2023 for the section from Viedma to Bariloche and from Bariloche to Viedma went on sale. You have to be attentive when they go on sale because they usually sell very quickly.

The ttransport the car $8,905 comes out + 1 x1000 of the declared value + VAT and ttruck transportation: $14,659 + 1×1000 of the declared value + VAT. To buy vehicle transport you have to contact the stations Viedma, San Antonio or Bariloche. They are not sold through the page.

In the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires they also have an office at Reconquista 554 and the phone is 01143281394. Email where they take reservations is: ventas@trenpatagonicosa.com.ar.

From Viedma the services depart on Fridays at 6:00 p.m., while from Bariloche they depart on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The route is 821 kilometers in total and the trip lasts 18 hours and 28 minutes while crossing the Patagonian steppe.

Steve shares his adventures and gives you useful information for your trips on his Instagram: @sthevacosta.

