A 19 year old He was killed with a shot to the head in Mar del Plata after an argument over the sale of a motorcycle. Investigators confirmed that the assailants were identified and are being intensively sought.

The tragic event occurred on Monday night when the driver of a Peugeot 307 stood in front of the staff post of the Argentine Naval Prefecture (PNA) to request help. It’s that he was carrying a young man who had been attacked.

Inside the car were the 37-year-old driver; his son and his victim, Ezequiel Mansilla and a friend of the latter. There the troops confirmed that the 19-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head and for this reason he was immediately transferred to the Interzonal hospital in the spa city.

Even so, Mansilla’s state of health was serious, so within minutes of entering the hospital he died. Since then began an investigation to find out what occurred.

At first the authorities suspected that it was a itent of asaultbut after witness statements the truth came out.

It was all related to the purchase and sale of a motorcycle that led to a discussion since it did not have papers so they suspect it was stolen. During the night there was a new meeting between both parties to find out if they continued with the transaction, but it is at that moment that the attack began.

Was insults, kicks and pineapples but the final outcome occurred when the motorcycle began to chase the Peugeot 307. A few blocks away, the occupants of the smaller vehicle They shot at least nine times at the car and one of the bullets hit the young man.

After the information obtained, it was found that the motorcycle used was a Red Honda 250cc Tornado and the Police already have the aggressors identified.

The case is intervened by the Mar del Plata prosecutor on duty, Andrea Gómez, who labeled the file as “homicide”.

With information from Argentine News



