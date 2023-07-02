He tried to cross into Paraguay with more than 300 liters of fuel in bottles

The smuggling of more than 300 liters of fuel was avoided by Inspectors from the General Directorate of Customs who arrested the driver of the vehicle that intended to cross into Paraguay with the trunk full of Gasoline in soda bottles, oil and plastic drums.

The fact was discovered at the moment in which the subject tried to get his vehicle onto a raft in the Iguazú river port, in order to reach the border town of President Franco. However, the agency’s agents avoided the maneuver and kidnapped the shipment valued at almost 1,000,000 million pesos.

The vehicle was loaded with more than 300 liters of fuel. | Credit: MDZ Online

“I am returning to my country without having bought anything, I did not make any purchase“, was what the Paraguayan citizen responded to the question about whether he had purchased any product in Argentina, a question that was made during the inspection of the vehicle.

In any case, the man’s response did not satisfy the customs inspectors, who continued to inspect the car and, upon inspecting the interior of it, found in the trunk with a large quantity of soda bottles, plastic drums and oil containers loaded with fuel.

The shipment was valued at almost 1 million pesos. | Credit: MDZ Online

Immediately afterwards, the agents proceeded to seize the total of 313 liters of fuel that were loaded inside the vehicle.

From the organism they maintained that the maneuver represents a “violation of the baggage regime of the Customs Code”, given that this route does not allow the export of fuel. At the same time, it translates into enormous danger given the risk of explosions.

“This is how customs controls, In addition to ensuring the transparency of international trade, they also promote public safety“, they specified from the organism.

AS./fl

