He turned and dragged a housewife to snatch her bag in the General Paz neighborhood

He turned and dragged a housewife to snatch her bag in the General Paz neighborhood

29/04/2023 – 17:09

A housewife experienced distressing moments this Friday when she was the victim of a violent robbery in the General Paz neighborhood. It happened minutes after 7:30.

According to police sources, the victim -surname Jiménez (66)- was moving from his house in the aforementioned housing complex to the bus stop on Oncativo and Alta Gracia streets.

At that moment, she was intercepted by a young man who came running from behind and tried to snatch her bag.

As Jiménez resisted, the criminal turned her around and dragged her several meters to finally escape with the bag in her possession.

Apparently, the thief fled to the mountains without knowing his identity so far.

According to the woman’s testimony, her bag contained her work clothes, her wallet with $800, and various other items.

The prosecutor Celia Mussi intervened and requested the presence of the Robbery and Theft Department, as well as the Northern Judicial Brigade.

